Mexico vs. Colombia—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Mexico national team enters a new era on Saturday when it faces Colombia in the first game with manager Rafael Márquez at the helm.

The legendary center back takes over his first senior managerial position, after serving as Javier Aguirre’s assistant for El Tri for the past two years. Márquez inherits a team coming off a dream run in the 2026 World Cup, with fan support at an all-time high. Expectations are even higher entering the 2030 cycle, and he’ll be obliged to deliver instantly.

Colombia is a daunting first test for Márquez’s Mexico. The South American side looked like one of the best teams on the planet during the World Cup group stage and will still feel like its elimination in the round of 16 was incredibly premature given the level of performances it produced this summer.

Los Cafeteros are entering a period of transition, with legendary players such as James Rodríguez no longer in the squad. Still, Nestór Lorenzo remains at the helm with a crop of very talented players at his disposal.

It’s the start of a new chapter in El Tri’s history, and although excitement across the nation prevails, Colombia has the ability to spoil the positive momentum at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

Mexico vs. Colombia Score Prediction

Rafa Márquez Era Starts With Tight Defeat

Rafael Márquez will manage his first four games with El Tri in the next two weeks. | Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time since 2014, Mexico’s first post-World Cup match won’t feature an interim manager on the touchline, with the transition plan put in place since Aguirre took over followed to the letter of the law.

Although a seamless transition is a welcomed, Márquez is still very much an unproven manager. Growing pains are expected during the opening matches of his tenure and especially against a powerful team such as Colombia, which is picking up right where it left off during the World Cup. A defeat wouldn’t be at all surprising.

Mexico has the talent to compete admirably against the South Americans, but Colombia is anticipated to edge out El Tri by the thinnest of margins, handing Márquez the first defeat of his tenure in his senior managerial debut.

Rankings Parity : Saturday’s bout sees FIFA’s 10th and 11th globally-ranked teams do battle, with Mexico just one spot ahead of Colombia. These are two evenly-matched sides, so expect a close game that could go either way.

: Saturday’s bout sees FIFA’s 10th and 11th globally-ranked teams do battle, with Mexico just one spot ahead of Colombia. These are two evenly-matched sides, so expect a close game that could go either way. Mexico’s Injury List : El Tri will be without strikers Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones, who combined to score seven of Mexico’s 10 World Cup goals. It will also be without half of its brilliant center back pairing, as César Montes withdrew late from camp with a muscular issue.

: El Tri will be without strikers Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones, who combined to score seven of Mexico’s 10 World Cup goals. It will also be without half of its brilliant center back pairing, as César Montes withdrew late from camp with a muscular issue. Recent Precedent: It’s been less than a year since Colombia destroyed Mexico 4–0 in their most recent meeting. ”La Sele” ran riot in Texas and handed El Tri the worst defeat of the Aguirre era. Many players that were on the pitch that night are expected to feature again in Saturday’s clash.

Prediction: Mexico 1–2 Colombia

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia

Rafa Márquez has a number of key absences in his debut. | FotMob

Without Jiménez, Quiñones, Montes, and captain Edson Álvarez, Máquez will have to get creative with his team selection.

Israel Reyes is the favorite to partner Johan Vásquez in the heart of defense, with Jorge Sánchez keeping his starting place at right back. Mateo Chavéz is Mexico’s future left back, and he’ll get the nod to complete the back four.

Erik Lira will anchor the midfield, and Mexico wonderkid and new No. 10 Gilberto Mora will operate as the attacking midfielder, free to roam in the final third and looking to combine with Roberto Alvarado on the right.

Armando González will lead the line after a strong start to his European career and, without Quiñones, the door is open for Hirving “Chucky” Lozano to get the nod in his return to El Tri having escaped San Diego FC’s doghouse.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1): Rangel; Sánchez, Reyes, Vásquez, Chávez; Lira, Fidalgo; Alvarado, Mora, Lozano; González.

Colombia Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Colombia is without its best player in Luis Díaz. | FotMob

It’s also the start of a new era for Colombia, given that James and fellow No. 10 Juan Fernando Quintero are no longer part of the team. Starting goalkeeper Camilo Vargas is also out for the international window.

Liga MX goalkeeper Kevin Mier could be between the sticks with the starting backline of Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Álvaro Angulo ahead of him.

World Cup standout Gustavo Puerta will anchor the midfield alongside Richard Rios, with the veteran Jhon Arias taking over the attacking midfielder role from Rodríguez and Quintero.

By far the most sensible absence, though, is Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz, who was left out of the roster so he could get some much-needed rest. His place on the left could be filled by Jáminton Campaz, with Sporting CP striker Luis Suárez leading the line.

Colombia predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Mier; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Angulo; Puerta, Ríos; Aspirilla, Arias, Campaz; Suárez.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Colombia Kick Off?

Location : Baltimore, Md.

: Baltimore, Md. Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium

: M&T Bank Stadium Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX