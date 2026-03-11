In a rematch of the 2025 Club World Cup final, Chelsea travel to France to take on reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in another high-stakes clash between two modern-era European powerhouses.

Chelsea defeated PSG eight months ago to lift the Club World Cup. Now under new manager Liam Rosenior, they’ll aim to repeat the feat when they take the pitch at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

Despite the result last summer, it’s PSG who enter the clash as favorites. At home and with stars making their return from injury in recent games, the reigning European champions will look to kickstart their campaign towards back-to-back titles.

The two sides delivered thrilling ties in the competition during the 2010s and after almost a decade, they’ll rekindle their European rivalry on Wednesday night.

Here’s how fans can watch PSG vs. Chelsea in a match that promises to deliver fireworks.

What Time Does PSG vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (ESP)

How to Watch PSG vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

João Pedro (right) scored in Chelsea’s victory over PSG in the Club World Cup final. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The heavyweight bout between PSG and Chelsea will be available in the U.S. through Paramount+, the home of the Champions League in America. The Spanish speaking broadcast will also be available in the U.S. via TUDN USA and ViX.

Fans in the U.S. can catch the action on TNT Sports 2, with discovery+ and the discovery+ App also broadcasting the contest.

In Mexico FOX One has the rights for the match and in Canada, DAZN Canada and fubo TV Canada are the way to go. Active subscriptions to the platforms are needed to watch the game in both North American countries.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Mexico Fox One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for PSG, Chelsea?

Following the first leg, PSG won’t be back in action until next Tuesday when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the tie. Their Ligue 1 match against Nantes originally scheduled for Sunday has been controversially postponed.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, before welcoming the Parisians for the second leg three nights later.

