Ibrahim Mbaye, Aston Villa Provide Liverpool With Latest Disappointment

Liverpool are poised to lose out on yet another of their transfer targets, with Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye on the verge of joining Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The Reds have been searching for Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement all summer, but their pursuit of a right winger, of which they currently have none on their roster, rages on.

Liverpool identified Mbaye as a potential signing earlier in the transfer window, but their unwillingness to meet PSG’s asking price for the 18-year-old proved the barrier to a deal.

Villa have been undeterred by Mbaye’s valuation, however, with The Athletic revealing they reached an agreement in principle after lodging a $63.8 million (€55 million, £47.1 million) bid.

The report cites the strong connection between PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris as instrumental to the agreement.

Mbaye made 42 senior appearances for the reigning European champions after joining the club’s academy back in 2018. The Senegal international, who featured at the 2026 World Cup, has delivered eight goal contributions for the club.

What Next for Liverpool After Yet Another Setback?

Liverpool appear set to sign Bradley Barcola (right), but will miss out on Mbaye. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Positive news for Liverpool supporters arrived on Thursday as reports emerged detailing their $163 million (£120 million) agreement with PSG for the signing of Bradley Barcola. $135 million (£100 million) will be paid up front, with the rest achieved via performance-related add-ons.

However, that doesn’t remedy Liverpool’s growing issues at right wing, with Barcola preferring to play on the left.

A messy search for Salah’s successor has taken the Reds from Maghnes Akliouche to Ismaïla Sarr, via stops at Mbaye and Yankuba Minteh. But, with the Sept. 1 deadline approaching, there remains no clarity on who, if anyone, will be signed.

So, what next for the Reds?

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has suitors in England. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

There are still some options on the market, even if few are particularly inspiring. A return to Ligue 1 cannot be dismissed, with Liverpool reportedly among the clubs intrigued by versatile Lille youngster Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The 21-year-old, who went to the World Cup with Belgium, can play across the forward line, and is already renowned for his dribbling ability and speed. He scored eight goals and supplied six assists for Les Dogues last season.

20-year-old Porto sensation William Gomes has also been tentatively linked. The left-footed Brazilian scored 14 goals across all competitions last season.

A possible reunion between Andoni Iraola and Bournemouth’s Rayan appears improbable. The Brazil international is simply too expensive, even if his $176 million (£130 million) release clause isn’t active until Jan. 2027.

Pedro Neto was wanted by Liverpool before he joined Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool were admirers of Pedro Neto before he joined Chelsea. Amid uncertainty over his future, could they reignite their interest? They would likely be forced to battle Al Hilal and Manchester City for the 26-year-old’s expensive signature.

Juventus’s Francisco Conceição and Club Brugge’s Carlos Forbs have been mentioned as possible candidates, too, although neither would excite Liverpool’s increasingly frustrated fanbase.

Some Good News for Unai Emery, Aston Villa

Unai Emery has some good news at last. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images/Getty Images

Liverpool’s loss is very much Aston Villa’s gain, relieving some of the stress and strain that’s been on manager Unai Emery in recent weeks. The Spaniard has lost the core of his Europa League-winning side from 2025–26, and bid an emotional farewell to Ollie Watkins in his Friday news conference after confirming the pair had made up following his decision to make himself unavailable to play on the opening day of the season.

“He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well,” Emery said. “His commitment and his behaviour was fantastic. He's a fantastic guy—a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him ‘bye’ with a huge hug and with small tears.”

Watkins is heading to Saudi Arabia to join Al Hilal and is expected to be replaced by Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Emery confirmed a “new chapter” is to begin with the Senegalese international, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich.