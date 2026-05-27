Ibrahima Konaté’s Liverpool Contract: What Are the Latest Updates?

While Liverpool fans were all relieved to see the back of the miserable 2025–26 season, the reality is this summer brings even more potential headaches.

Supporters are crying out for new signings but the biggest priority of all, as was the case with the previous season, comes with expiring contracts. Ibrahima Konaté is causing the loudest alarm this time around, allowing his deal to approach its final month.

Losing a valuable asset on a free transfer would be an enormous blow, as would the need to replace him. Konaté’s future could end up being the defining factor of this summer window for Liverpool.

Here’s the latest on Konaté’s contract situation.

The Story Behind Ibrahima Konaté’s Contract Uncertainty

Konaté’s situation has been rumbling on for months. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The saga began last summer as Konaté entered the final year of his contract. Predictably, the sharks began circling, with Real Madrid seemed as an almost-certain landing spot this time last year.

That all changed, however, a few months into the 2025–26 season, when reports suggested Konaté’s miserable form had left Madrid hesitant to actually pull the trigger on the deal, even if it was going to be free.

Liverpool, for their part, want Konaté to stay and talks have been ongoing for months now. Out of nowhere, the Frenchman told the media in April that he was “close” to an extension and there was a “big chance” he would remain at Anfield.

Since then, nothing.

Five weeks later, reliable reports described negotiations between Liverpool and Konaté as “at a stalemate,” insisting the situation was not “particularly positive.”

With the season now out of the way, Liverpool’s primary focus will be on finding some sort of conclusion with Konaté, either to bring the uncertainty to an end or to give themselves enough time to find a replacement.

Will Ibrahima Konaté Sign a New Liverpool Contract?

Konaté may have played his final match for Liverpool. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Despite a mixed season for Konaté, there is no shortage of suitors lining up for him. After all, this is a 27-year-old with proven pedigree who is in the prime of his career and is potentially available on a free transfer.

Those clubs can all speak with Konaté about a new contract and can likely offer superior financial terms because of his availability for free. If it is purely a question of money for Konaté, Liverpool are in a real battle right now.

Hints as to the end of this saga have been incredibly limited, but new signing Jérémy Jacquet may well have just provided one. The 20-year-old Frenchman will join from Rennes this summer and recently spoke to Ouest France about any concerns he may have about adjusting to a new team.

“There’s also Ibou Konaté, who can help me settle in,” Jacquet explained. “Training with guys like that, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

There is obviously no way to know whether Jacquet has the inside scoop on Konaté’s future, but the young defender does seem confident of lining up alongside his fellow countryman next season.

For now, there remains an anxious wait for Liverpool fans, who have grown increasingly weary of contract negotiations. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both caused scares last year, before Trent Alexander-Arnold chose to walk away and join Real Madrid. Which side of the fence Konaté will land remains to be seen.

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