Iker Casillas’s Cryptic Reaction As Jose Mourinho Real Madrid Rumors Gain Traction

Iker Casillas’s social media activity has been read by fans as a comment on the rumors linking José Mourinho with a return to Real Madrid this summer.

With Los Blancos staring down a second successive season without a major trophy, the club are set for a summer of change. Álvaro Arbeloa looks unlikely to continue as manager beyond 2025–26, with a number of candidates tipped to take over.

Jürgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps and Mauricio Pochettino are among who have been linked with the Bernabéu hot seat in recent weeks, but it is Mourinho’s name gaining the most traction.

Initially seen as an outside bet, the 63-year-old Benfica manager—who led Real Madrid between 2010–2013— has important fans in the form of Florentino Pérez and Kylian Mbappé, who was spotted liking a post on Instagram promoting Mourinho’s potential return.

Casillas Breaks Out the Popcorn

🍿 🍿 🍿 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 28, 2026

One man who may not be so keen to see the second coming of the “Special One” in Madrid is Casillas.

The legendary former goalkeeper had an infamous long-standing rift with Mourinho during their time together, with the manager ultimately benching Casillas for backup option Diego López during the 2012–13 season.

Mourinho told the press that he simply preferred López as a keeper, but speculation raged over off-field tensions between the manager and club captain.

Amid increased talk of Mourinho’s possible return on Tuesday, Casillas cryptically posted three popcorn emojis to X. His post has since been inundated with fans in little doubt as to the meaning behind the three-time Champions League winner’s message.

Mourinho Sets Deadline for Decision on Future

José Mourinho is under contract at Benfica until 2027. | Oscar DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, AS reports that Mourinho has set a deadline for his own future to be determined.

According to the story, the Portuguese manager has submitted a “dossier” to his current club Benfica outlining his requirements to stay for the 2026–27 season. It is said that he is now and waiting for Benfica president Rui Costa’s response, as well as firm interest from Madrid or any other suitor.

For Mourinho, “it is essential” to know which club he will be at by June and has set a deadline of a week after the Portuguese league concludes on May 16 to make a decision.

Madrid are “observing everything from a distance” and are familiar with the details of Mourinho’s release clause at Benfica.

Speaking to Italian outlet Il Giornale, Mourinho brushed aside exit talk, saying: “My next objective is to take Benfica to the Champions League.

“We’ve had an extraordinary run; we’re the only team in Europe that hasn’t lost a match. If we win our next three games, we’ll play in the most important competition in Europe. That’s all I can think about.

“Who knows what will happen next?”

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