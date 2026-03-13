Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami ‘Join Race’ to Sign Premier League Superstar

The race to sign Man City star Bernardo Silva has another runner.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have expressed their interest in the 31-year-old Portuguese playmaker, according to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, joining a host of suitors that include Juventus, Galatasaray and Benfica.

Silva’s contract with Man City is set to expire in June, one month before MLS’s summer transfer window opens. He has no plans to renew his contract and is expected to leave the club after nine seasons as a free agent, per Matteo Moretto.

Silva Won’t Be Cheap

Bernardo Silva (center) sent Man City to the 2023 Champions League final. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The absence of a transfer fee makes Silva all the more appealing; however, the star won’t be a cheap get. Man City currently pay him a base salary of $15.6 million annually. For context, Messi earns a base salary of $12 million as the highest paid player in MLS.

Silva, however, continues to prove himself as worth the price tag. He’s been a dominant force for Man City this season, recording one goal and four assists across 25 starts in league play, aiding the Citizens’ push for the Premier League title.

Since joining Man City in 2017, Silva has helped fill the club’s trophy cabinet. He has six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 2023 Champions League title to his name, among many others.

The Herons are also in need of another star playmaker, hoping to rely less on 39-year-old Lionel Messi, who—albeit still a standout—is likely nearing the end of his tenure.

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC