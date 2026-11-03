Why Jack Grealish Must Save His Career Now Before Time Runs Out

“Of course there is,” David Moyes said this week when asked if there is still a future for Jack Grealish at Everton. But the winger on loan from Manchester City remains unavailable for now.

Grealish last played for Everton on Oct. 17 and has missed three matches so far.

His absence was initially put down to illness when he missed the defeat to Arsenal, but the Toffees went public as to the reason for his subsequent omission against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Oct. 29—a “breach of club discipline.” There was no official explanation for that, but reports suggested an unauthorized training absence.

Grealish was still noticeably missing when Everton faced Newcastle again in the Premier League on Monday. The Athletic reported in the buildup to that match that the England international was “not fit” following his spell on the sideline over the preceding two weeks.

When Moyes spoke after the final whistle of the loss at St James’ Park, the manager refused to offer clarity on Grealish’s ongoing absence, which has only served to raise more questions.

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“He’s unavailable at the moment and we will make a decision with the club when we think that availability comes back,” the Scot told BBC Sport.

“All I’m giving out is that he is unavailable at the moment.”

That led to the interviewer pressing Moyes on whether Grealish was still under disciplinary action, to which he replied: “No, I can't comment on that.”

Everton are back in action as soon as Friday night when Coventry City visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but it is unknown if Grealish will be involved.

Grealish on the Cusp of Falling into Irrelevancy

Grealish has failed to make the same impact he did a year ago. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Moyes claims there is still a future at Everton for Grealish in the remaining six months of the season, but it is already clear that his impact has been much less than his previous loan.

Grealish, having lost his way at Manchester City since playing an active role in the club’s 2022–23 treble season, started the 2025–26 with Everton on fire. He scooped August 2025’s Premier League Player of the Month award and it was only a mid-season injury that derailed his campaign—also costing him a potential England recall ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But it has been much tougher since going back to Everton at the end of the summer transfer window. Grealish had to wait for a place in the starting XI and, by the time of his sixth and most recent appearance, was still yet to score or assist for the Toffees.

It’s easy to see why frustration might have crept in from both sides.

Grealish is ultimately at a crossroads. He turned 31 in September, ushering in the final chapter of his career. Yet he’s effectively now having to audition for his next contract.

City’s decision to sanction a loan this season takes the player to the end of his current terms there and indicates he will almost certainly be released into free agency next summer.

Had things gone well with Everton this season, it was very plausible the club would have offered Grealish a permanent contract. That path is becoming increasingly blocked amid how the past two months have unfolded, while it’s not giving other teams a reason to show interest either.

Grealish’s redemption arc could have seen him earn a contract and play a role for England at a home European Championship in 2028. He’s going to have to go some in the next six months to avoid that dream—and maybe even his career at the top—irreversibly slipping away.