Jamaica vs. Mexico—Concacaf Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Mexico national team starts its journey toward defending its Concacaf Nations League title when it travels to Jamaica for the first leg of the quarterfinals tie on Saturday night.

It was a less than ideal start to the Rafael Márquez era with Mexico as El Tri failed to win any of the opening four matches of his tenure and suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the USMNT.

Mexico promised to be patient with the rookie manager, but he’s obligated to steer his side past Jamaica in the first two official matches of his reign.

Jamaica qualified for the quarterfinals after coming in second to Guatemala in Group 2 of the Nations League qualifiers. The Reggae Boyz will now target a major upset to lift the mood after narrowly missing out on advancing to the 2026 World Cup finals. Nevertheless, Mexico enters the tie as the overwhelming favorites.

Away trips in Concacaf have been complicated affairs for El Tri in recent years, but Márquez’s side is tasked with delivering a strong performance that erases any potential nerves from next Tuesday’s home return leg.

Jamaica vs. Mexico Score Prediction

Quiñones Returns to Lead El Tri’s Tight Victory

Rafael Márquez will be happy to welcome Julián Quiñones back to El Tri. | David Ramos/Getty Images

It feels like the stellar performances Mexico produced in the climax of its 2026 World cup campaign are nothing but a distant memory following their showing a month and a half ago. Still, with key pieces recovered from injury, El Tri should have enough to enjoy a positive November international window.

Saturday’s first leg, though, won’t be easy to navigate. Away trips in Concacaf aren’t easy, with hostile environments, subpar playing conditions and motivated opponents making for tricky games. Don’t expect Saturday’s game to be pretty, it will be a constantly interrupted—with fouls and tests of patience and endurance.

But the talent disparity is simply too significant to ignore. Mexico won’t cruise to victory—it’ll have to earn it, but in the end Márquez’s men should do just enough to return home with the advantage in the tie.

Head-to-Head Record : El Tri has won 23 of its 29 matches against Jamaica and is unbeaten in the last six meetings. The hosts have celebrated just two wins against Mexico since the turn of the century.

: El Tri has won 23 of its 29 matches against Jamaica and is unbeaten in the last six meetings. The hosts have celebrated just two wins against Mexico since the turn of the century. Crucial Boosts : Three of Mexico’s pillars during the World Cup are back from injury, with Julián Quiñones, César Montes and Gilberto Mora all expected to feature on Saturday.

: Three of Mexico’s pillars during the World Cup are back from injury, with Julián Quiñones, César Montes and Gilberto Mora all expected to feature on Saturday. Jamaica’s Injury Crisis: Striker Bailey Cadamarteri, winger Leon Bailey plus starting goalkeeper and captain André Blake are all out injured—and there’s another handful of injured players manager Rudolph Speid won’t be able to select.

Prediction: Jamaica 0–1 Mexico

Jamaica Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico

Jamaica is decimated by injuries. | FotMob

Outside of Wrexham’s Cadamarteri, Bailey and Blake, Jamaica is also without Dearai Gray, center back–midfielder hybrid Kevon Lambert and Charlton Athletic forward Tyreece Campbell.

Jahmali Waite, who plays for USL side Tampa Bay Rowdies, is expected to replace Blake between the sticks. Miguel Freckleton and Richard King play their club soccer in Europe and will command the heart of the backline.

Courtney Clarke, Brandon Cover and Karoy Anderson all play in England’s lower divisions for Walsall, Rotherham United and Blackpool, respectively, and will likely operate in midfield against Mexico.

The bulk of the attacking responsibilities will fall on Qarabağ’s Renaldo Cephas and Kaheim Dixon, who has three goals in his last four games in the Serbian League.

Jamaica predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-3-3): Waite; Lowe, King, Freckleton, Webster; Cover, Anderson, Clarke; Dixon, East, Cephas.

Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Jamaica

Márquez will send out his strongest XI. | FotMob

Márquez made some experiments with his XI in the opening four games of his tenure, but given the poor results and the added importance of this match, expect the former El Tri captain to deploy a more traditional lineup.

Montes will partner Johan Vásquez in the heart of defense looking to replicate their sensational performance over the summer, with Raúl Rangel keeping his place in goal needing to recover from a dismal match against the USMNT.

Erik Lira anchors the midfield with Luis Romo operating alongside him, bringing some much needed physicality and athleticism to the middle of the park. Mora completes the midfield trio, free to roam around between the lines looking to produce a moment of magic.

Ballon d’Or finalist Quiñones returns to the left wing after bagging four goals in the World Cup. Roberto Alvarado remains untouchable wide right, and with Raúl Jiménez injured, Santiago Giménez has a golden opportunity to prove his worth after some solid performances with FC Porto.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Jamaica (4-3-3): Rángel; Reyes, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Giménez, Quiñones.

What Time Does Jamaica vs. Mexico Kick Off?

Location: Kingston, Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica Stadium : National Stadium

: National Stadium Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English PlazaSports on YouTube United States Spanish TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Spanish Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX