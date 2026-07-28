Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Ends Eight-Month Exile to Join New U.S. Club

Mexico legend Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has a new home and will continue his career with United Soccer League expansion side Atlético Dallas.

The most prolific goalscorer in Mexico national team history will return to the pitch having last played in Liga MX for boyhood club Chivas until the end of 2025. Atlético Dallas will become the newest franchise in U.S. soccer’s second flight come the start of the new season in 2027.

Chicharito inked a two-year contract with an option to extend it for a further year, and the deal includes a path for him to stay at the club as part of the sporting structure once he hangs up his boots, per The Athletic.

“Hey Dallas, I’m here,” Chicharito said in a welcome video posted on the club’s social media. “Very excited to make history with you. See you soon guys.”

Chicharito Looking For Redemption in New Chapter

Chicharito (middle) had a nightmare second chapter at his boyhood club. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Chicharito hasn’t played a competitive match ever since his disappointing second act at Chivas in Liga MX ended in shame last November. In his last appearance to date, Chicharito missed a late penalty in the quarterfinals against Cruz Azul, one that would’ve seen his side progress to the semifinals.

The missed penalty tied the bow on his lackluster second stint at Chivas. Since he joined the Liga MX giants in Jan. 2024, he featured just 41 times across four seasons and scored only four goals. In his final campaign during the Apertura 2025, he featured in just seven games off the bench.

Previously, Hernández enjoyed solid start to his career at LA Galaxy when he joined the MLS club after leaving European soccer in early 2020. After two strong seasons, he suffered a torn ACL in the summer of 2023, and the once devastating striker never recovered his pre-injury form.

His performances on the pitch left plenty to be desired. Off the pitch, he became synonymous with controversies, even getting fined by the Mexico soccer federation after he released a video “promoting sexist stereotypes.”

Chicharito failed to sign with any club after his last appearance for Chivas, spending the first half of 2026 pondering between returning to play or retiring. Most recently, he featured in Fox Sports’ coverage of the 2026 World Cup as an analyst.

Now, Chicharito has a new home where he’ll try finish his career on a much more positive note than the image he left during his recent Chivas stint.

Chicharito Is Looking Forward to ‘Doing What He Loves Most’

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback for his job as an analyst this summer, Chicharito admitted that returning to the pitch is what he’s most looking forward to now that he has found a new club.

“Playing football again,” Chicharito said about what he’s looking forward to the most, via The Athletic. “What I love to do the most since I came to this world is playing football. If everything goes in the way that we envision, I think the league is going to grow.

“This team is going to grow, and I’m gonna have so much fun, and hopefully I can give good performances—a lot of goals, win games, have a very good chapter with this team and this organization.”

Atlético Dallas founder and chairman, Matt Valentine, admitted that “never in my wildest dreams thought we could have a player of his caliber right off the bat.”

At 38, Chicharito embarks in the last adventure of his career, one that saw him experience moments of magic playing for giants such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s no longer the energetic, baby-faced star that burst into the scene in 2010, but after such an illustrious journey, getting to write one final chapter with a project that wanted him feels like the proper send-off.

“I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity and its future,” Chicharito said in a statement. “I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning.

“I didn't come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas.”

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