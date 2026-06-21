Jeremy Doku Criticized for Plan to Leave World Cup for Birth of Child

Manchester City and Belgium star winger Jérémy Doku has been criticized after stating his intention to leave the World Cup to attend the birth of his first child.

Doku’s wife, Shireen, is due to give birth in the second week of July, timing that aligns with the tournament’s quarterfinal stage. The 24-year-old plans return to his home in England for the milestone event, even if Belgium is still competing.

“It’s my first child, so I ‌would ⁠definitely want to be there,” Doku said earlier this week, per Reuters.

“If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also ​know that football ​involves many ⁠other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We’ll see what we ​can do.”

A private plane to England would likely be arranged, per Belgian media.

Opinions soon flooded in, with L’Equipe channel presenter France Pierron claiming it would be a “disgusting moment” to leave the national team and that the “father is useless” during childbirth anyway, while French boxer Brahim Asloum rebutted, “A baby is your entire life. A World Cup is over when it is over.”

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Could Belgium Advance to the Quarterfinals?

Belgium is a dark horse of the World Cup. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Belgium, currently ranked No. 10 globally by FIFA, is anticipated to make a deep run this summer, with the quarterfinal stage a realistic possibility. The Red Devils will be heavily reliant on Doku to do so, though.

The left winger, born in Antwerp, is one of Belgium’s best attacking options, known for his savvy footwork and explosiveness that can leave fullbacks dazed and confused. He lit up Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium last season, notching five goals and five assists across league play and helping the Cityzens keep pace in the Premier League title race until the final weeks.

Belgium, however, has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start this summer, drawing Egypt 1–1 in its opener on June 15, after entering Group G play as the clear favorite. The Red Devils will hope for victories over easier foes, Iran and New Zealand, to seal the group’s top spot. Everything is still up for grabs, given New Zealand and Iran also drew in their opening match.

The European powerhouse is given a 52.6% chance of winning Group G, per Opta, and a 90.9% chance of advancing in any capacity. Belgium is given a 55.1% chance of advancing to the round of 16 and a 25.8% chance of reaching the quarterfinals.

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