Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first call promising.

Jérémy Jacquet was riding high this fall. After making a strong start to his new Liverpool career, the freshly capped France international swiftly earned the acclaim of Zinédine Zidane. After a watching brief against Türkiye, the 21-year-old played every minute against Belgium and Italy in a pair of performances which his revered international boss hailed as “very good” four times in the same sentence. As ever, this sport’s fickle fates soon intervened.

Jacquet had been expected to start for France again in Monday’s clash with Belgium but failed to even make the matchday roster. The national team would confirm a muscular problem for Liverpool’s starting center back just a handful of days before the almighty Premier League return against current top-flight leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

If that fixture wasn’t fraught enough with the swirling crisis of City’s guilty verdict raging angrily in the background, Andoni Iraola may have to brave that storm without his first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk.

What Injury Does Jeremy Jacquet Have?

Jérémy Jacquet doesn’t hold back. | Nico Vereecken/PhotoNews/Getty Images

The exceedingly brief update offered by the French soccer federation described Jacquet’s problem as a “strain to his left hamstring.” Zidane was more dismissive when reviewing his center back’s absence, writing it off as a “a knock.”

Jacquet’s embryonic career has been blemished by mercifully minor muscular injuries. The former Rennes rampager has only ever complained about a calf problem during his senior playing days, sitting out just two games in the middle of 2025 with a minor issue.

The big problem for Jacquet lately had been a serious shoulder injury which brought a premature conclusion to his Rennes career. Shortly after signing his pre-agreement with Liverpool, the youngster had to undergo surgery on an issue which kept him out for four months.

Wary of overloading a player starved of match sharpness, Iraola had been keen to ease him into Liverpool’s high energy setup. “In the first games, he was feeling the change of rhythm physically. He was finishing with cramps and really tired so we had to sub him,” the Reds boss explained last month.

Liverpool’s most recent win against Bournemouth was hailed as “a step forward” for Jacquet by Iraola. “He looked solid until the end and I think he’s finished physically also in a good place.”

Unfortunately, he now appears to have taken a step back.

When Will Jeremy Jacquet Return for Liverpool?

Jérémy Jacquet has arrived. pic.twitter.com/XN55tb5Rxy — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 16, 2026

Given the vagaries of the updates offered about Jacquet, it’s difficult to judge how severe his injury is. Recovery from a hamstring strain could vary from three days to three months or anywhere in between. That Jacquet was able to finish both of his international appearances over the break would suggest that his absence on Monday was precautionary, rather than a reaction to anything serious.

Iraola will certainly be hoping so. The summer recruit has started all six of Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League fixtures already this season, forging an encouraging partnership alongside Van Dijk, who has looked more like his imperious self with Jacquet next to him.

“So far, it is good,” the wary veteran warned last month. “He is 21 years old and very promising, but it is up to him to keep working hard and staying calm. It’s a big credit to him how he started his Liverpool career, but we are in September. Hopefully there are years of his Liverpool career left.”

The long-term future for Jacquet is bright, but it still remains to be seen if he can recover in the short-term.

Liverpool’s Upcoming Fixtures

Date Opponent Competition Sunday, Oct. 11 Man City (H) Premier League Wednesday, Oct. 14 LASK (A) Champions League Saturday, Oct. 17 Brentford (A) Premier League Tuesday, Oct. 20 Villarreal (H) Premier League Sunday, Oct. 25 Brighton (H) Premier League