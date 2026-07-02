Jeremy Monga Transfer: How Man City ‘Jumped’ Ahead of Arsenal

Arsenal face missing out on teenage prodigy Jeremy Monga as Manchester City now reportedly attempt to close a transfer for the 16-year-old winger instead.

The Gunners were thought to be furthest along in pursuit of Monga, who is the third youngest player in Premier League history after Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri. He debuted for Leicester City aged 15 years, 271 days in April 2025 and then played 27 times in the EFL Championship last season.

The Athletic reports that Manchester City are now “working to complete a deal” for Monga, who primarily operates on the left flank. He will shortly move onto a first pro contract with Leicester on his 17th birthday next week, allowing the Foxes to command a transfer fee.

That figure requested is thought to be in the region of £10 million ($13.4 million), claimed to be too high for Arsenal and leaving the door open for Manchester City to steal in.

The Gunners had been in “club-to-club contact” with Leicester, but are now described by Fabrizio Romano as being “definitely out of the race.”

Enzo Maresca Capitalizes on Arsenal Hesitance

Manchester City seemingly have new boss Enzo Maresca to thank for “driving” interest in Monga, who had already been on his radar for some time.

According to The Athletic, Maresca remained aware of Monga from his own time in charge at Leicester. The youngster never played a first-team game while Maresca was manager during the 2023–24 season, but he seemingly still left an impression on the Italian.

Exactly what role Monga would have at Manchester City next season is unclear. Jérémy Doku has the left wing locked down and is supported by a versatile group of players who have been known to fill in, including Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden.

Monga, one of English soccer’s most prodigious emerging talents, could become the specialist understudy to Doku but isn’t likely to frequently start at his age, while playing in age-restricted matches is unlikely to benefit him. Still, Leicester’s relegation at the end of last season means the alternative is playing in League One in 2026–27.

Brentford have also been keeping tabs, which would have been an interesting prospect for Monga given the club’s reputation for developing talent. But Manchester City appear to have done enough.

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