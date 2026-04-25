Karim Benzema Highlights Real Madrid’s Big Issue—But Offers Hope With Ronaldo Quip

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has criticized the lack of teamwork on show at the Bernabéu, which has led to the very real possibility of the club finishing the season without a major trophy.

For most clubs that wouldn’t be overly catastrophic, but at arguably the biggest club in the world, failure is not an option. Xabi Alonso found out the hard way earlier this season, losing his job just six months into a long-term contract, and his successor, Álvaro Arbeloa, is rumored to be on the hot seat now that Real Madrid are out of the Champions League and are increasingly unlikely to wrestle the La Liga title away from rivals Barcelona.

Arbeloa has shouldered the responsibility for most of Real Madrid’s recent woes, but there’s been a heavy spotlight shone on Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior’s ability to play together—largely because neither player has much of an interest in tracking back and defending.

Dressing room egos and excessive player power have once again become hot topics this season amid the barren spell, though it’s not the first time such criticism has been leveled at Real Madrid. Indeed, Benzema knows what it’s like to play in a side brimming with world class attacking talent—he spent a good chunk of his career in the Spanish capital in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema Identifies Missing Ingredient

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé have come under fire from Real Madrid fans. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The last trophy Real Madrid won was the 2024 Champions League—a competition Benzema got very used to winning during time at the club. Paris Saint-Germain took that crown last year and are once again in the semifinals as they look to back up that success under Luis Enrique.

During a live stream interview with French rapper Rohff, Benzema spoke of the key difference between PSG, who continue to enjoy great success, and this iteration of Real Madrid, who are struggling to find any kind of rhythm and consistency.

“At PSG, the great thing is that when the starters play, the team functions well,” he said. “But then the coach makes a change in the 60th or 70th minute, and those who come on contribute even more than those who started the game. And, in theory, they're the substitutes.

“Everyone knows what they have to do and what they have to contribute. The starter knows it, and the substitute knows it too. And the one on the bench doesn't get angry.

“At Madrid it’s more complicated because they don’t play as much as a team. (…) PSG isn’t a team of stars, except for Ousmane Dembélé. But they press, defend, attack, run.”

Mbappé and Vinicius Jr were both booed and whistled at during Madrid’s unconvincing win over Alavés on Tuesday night—despite both getting on the scoresheet—and the lack of harmony has made for a very uncomfortable atmosphere at the Bernabéu.

Things Different During Benzema’s Time With Ronaldo

Benzema and Ronaldo were some trio formed a fearsome partnership at Madrid. | IMAGO/Newscom World

Benzema helped formed one of one of world soccer’s most lethal frontlines during his time at Real Madrid, benefitting from playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman eventually left in 2023 with 354 Real Madrid goals to his name from 648 appearances—ranking him second in the club’s all-time leading scorers list, behind only Ronaldo—but it was only after the Portuguese superstar left in 2018 that Benzema really came to the fore as the club’s main man.

He averaged over 32 goals a season in the five years after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s departure, winning his own Ballon d’Or in 2022 after playing a pivotal role in the club’s 14th Champions League success.

Benzema admitted he “played for” Ronaldo during his time at the club—a message with added poignancy for the current team, given how Mbappé fits into the current setup.

“It was good playing with Cristiano,” Benzema remarked. “I learned a lot from him: the movement in the box, the pressing, the guy was scoring 50 goals a season. Even though I played for him, I still learned a lot.”

Madrid have been accused of carrying Mbappé and Vinicius Jr—doing the dirty work they don’t want to do—but Ronaldo, despite being full of running, very seldom tracked back all the way in order to help with the club’s defensive shape.

Fortunately, Benzema and Ronaldo played at at time when Madrid had midfield generals Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić controlling proceedings—that kind of class has still to be replaced as Madrid look to rebuild a team capable of knocking Barcelona off their domestic perch.

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