Kevin De Bruyne still has nothing but “love” for Manchester City and the ownership in the wake of the guilty verdict hanging over the club for breaching Premier League financial rules over a nine-year period. Even if other people connected with City during that time “may be disgraced a bit,” it has no bearing on how the Belgian looks back on his career and achievements.

City’s sustained cheating of the system to artificially accelerate growth for almost a decade following the 2008 takeover—something still vehemently denied by the club as we wait for the outcome of an appeal—puts the players in an awkward position.

De Bruyne, bought in 2015 from Wolfsburg for what was a club-record fee at the time, joined in good faith. His success was a consequence of senior executives engaging in illegal practices that amounted to financial doping. But, faced with at least the possibility of being stripped of the titles he won as sanctions loom should the appeal fail, those performances were his own.

“I don’t think a lot of people will change their mind how they view me as a player, or how we played,” De Bruyne told reporters as he prepares to face his old club in the Champions League this week for Napoli. “But everybody has their own opinion, I guess, and other people may be disgraced a bit, but I can’t change anything about that.”

Man City Treated De Bruyne ‘Exceptionally’ for 10 Years

The Belgian looks back fondly on what he achieved. | Xinhua/Getty Images

Even though De Bruyne freely admits others will come out of this tainted, suggesting he doesn’t entirely disagree with the guilty verdict, he hasn’t changed his opinion on City either.

“My feelings have never been different. The way that I feel is just the way that I’ve been treated by this club, what I’ve done with this club for me personally, and how we worked together as a group,” he explained, separating personal experience from the bigger issue.

“Of course, it’s a lot of things that’s been going on, but I cannot change anything about that. I’m proud of what I’ve done as a football player, and honestly, this is my club, I love the owners.”

MORE FALLOUT FROM MAN CITY’S PREMIER LEAGUE CHARGES

De Bruyne, who left City as a free agent in the summer of 2025—surprised and disappointed not to be offered a new contract at the time—has retained his relationship with long-serving club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who he has hit up for business advice.

“I’ve talked about a lot of stuff outside football, I’ve even spoken to Khaldoon about how to buy a club and everything, so there’s a lot of things after this,” the 35-year-old revealed.

“I have nothing but affection for this club and that will never change. Even now, the people who treated me and my family exceptionally for 10 years, that’s the most important thing.”

De Bruyne Tipped to Leave Napoli in 2027

De Bruyne’s Napoli chapter has not gone as hoped. | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

De Bruyne would have stayed at Manchester City longer given the opportunity, but his departure was the result of the ruthlessness that exists at the top level of the sport. The Belgian, turning 34 two days before his contract ended, was past his peak when attention was turning to a rebuild.

Joining Napoli hasn’t been without significant problems, though. De Bruyne spent much of last season sidelined with a hamstring injury and endured a fractious relationship with manager Antonio Conte. He referred at the end of last season to Conte’s “very different vision” of soccer and later admitted being pleased to see the back of the divisive Italian coach. “There were promises made on the way that we would be playing, but not much of it happened.”

De Bruyne has stayed healthy so far in 2026–27 but is not an automatic starter in Serie A and is still not satisfied with his role under replacement manager Massimiliano Allegri. He is being asked to play deeper, removed from the No. 10 position his career has been built on.

His Napoli contract runs out at the end of this season but a split as soon as January is rumored.

De Bruyne had spoken with the Chicago Fire before deciding on Napoli in 2025, with further links with Inter Miami and San Diego FC at that time.

More recently, the player’s wife, Michele De Bruyne, expressed frustration with a “very restricted life” in Naples. She told Belgian magazine NINA this month, “It’s not particularly pleasant for him. We also can’t do anything together as a family in the city. It was different in Manchester. We could go out without a single photo being taken of us. That’s impossible in Naples.”

Michele said the family’s desire is ultimately to set up home in Limburg, a region straddling eastern Belgium and southern Netherlands. There has been frustration from De Bruyne that these comments were misinterpreted, leading to a backlash. Still, a local journalist, Vincenzo Credendino, informed BBC Sport that PSV Eindhoven, located just north of Dutch Limburg, are interested with a view to making a deal in January. But an opening offer worth around €2 million ($2.2 million) is short of Napoli’s €8 million ($8.8 million) asking price.