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Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026–27 Summer Transfer

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ have splashed some gargantuan fees already.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Vast sums have been spent this summer already.
Vast sums have been spent this summer already. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images (Anderson), Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images (Muñoz), James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images (Tonali)

The 2026–27 Premier League season is still some distance from kicking off, but clubs have already been busy recruiting this summer.

The World Cup has complicated business for English sides and might create a flurry of activity later down the line, but there have still been an array of blockbuster transfers completed—many involving the Premier League’s traditional elite.

Over $4 billion was splashed across the division during the chaos of last summer and it remains to be seen if that record-breaking total will be eclipsed before the current window closes.

Here are all the Premier League’s done deals for the 2026–27 season.

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Arsenal

Piero Hincapié
Piero Hincapié has permanently joined Arsenal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are signing players from a position of ultimate strength this summer, but the only deal that has currently been completed by the Premier League champions is the permanent signing of Piero Hincapié after an excellent loan spell.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Piero Hincapié

Bayer Leverkusen

£34.5 million ($45.4 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jakub Kiwior

Porto

£14.7 million ($19.7 million)

Karl Hein

Werder Bremen

£2.6 million ($3.5 million)

Aston Villa

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Modou Kéba Cissé

LASK

£4.2 million ($5.6 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Donyell Malen

Roma

£21.3 million ($28.6 million)

Enzo Barrenechea

Benfica

£10.2 million ($13.7 million)

Sil Swinkels

Sheffield Wednesday

Undisclosed

Bournemouth

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Hamed Traoré

Marseille

£6.5 million ($8.7 million)

Luis Sinisterra

Cruzeiro

£5.2 million ($7 million)

Marcos Senesi

Tottenham Hotspur

Free

Romain Faivre

Auxerre

Loan

Brentford

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Jannik Schuster

RB Salzburg

£16.5 million ($22.1 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Frank Onyeka

Coventry City

Undisclosed

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Zadok Yohanna

AIK

£21.5 million ($28.8 million)

Pascal Struijk

Leeds United

£20 million ($26.8 million)

Costinha

Olympiacos

£8 million ($10.7 million)

Michael Svobada

Venezia

£4.3 million ($5.8 million)

Rodrigo Rêga

Benfica

£3 million ($4 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham Hotspur

£52 million ($69.6 million)

Jeremy Sarmiento

Middlesbrough

Undisclosed

Do-young Yoon

Magdeburg

Loan

Joël Veltman

Released

Solly March

Released

Adam Webster

Released

James Milner

Retired

Chelsea

Marco Palestra
Marco Palestra is another young addition. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Deals for Emmanuel Emegha, Dastan Satpayev and Geovany Quenda have all become official this summer as Xabi Alonso receives some youthful reinforcements. The addition of emerging star Marco Palestra for big money suggests Chelsea’s usual transfer policy is unchanged despite a disastrous 2025–26 season.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Geovany Quenda

Sporting CP

£44 million ($58.9 million)

Marco Palestra

Atalanta

£43 million ($57.6 million)

Denner

Corinthians

£8.7 million ($11.6 million)

Dastan Satpayev

Kairat Almaty

£2.1 million ($2.8 million)

Emmanuel Emegha

Strasbourg

Undisclosed

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid

£51.8 million ($69.3 million)

Tyrique George

Everton

£24 million ($32.1 million)

Coventry City

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Frank Onyeka

Brentford

Undisclosed

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jamie Allen

Released

Bradley Collins

Released

Crystal Palace

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Everton

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Tyrique George

Chelsea

£24 million ($32.1 million)

Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough

£24 million ($32.1 million)

Merlin Röhl

Freiburg

£21.7 million ($29 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Séamus Coleman

Released

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Released

Fulham

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Jonah Kusi-Asare

Bayern Munich

Undisclosed

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Raúl Jiménez

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Free

Harry Wilson

Released

Steven Benda

Released

Hull City

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Jack Butland

Rangers

£3 million ($4 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Ivor Pandur

Rangers

£6 million ($8 million)

Akin Famewo

Bolton Wanderers

Undisclosed

Kasey Palmer

Luton Town

Undisclosed

Harry Vaughan

Bohemians

Free

Ipswich Town

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Chuba Akpom

Ajax

£7 million ($9.4 million)

Cédric Kipré

Reims

£3.9 million ($5.2 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Arijanet Murić

Sassuolo

£6 million ($8 million)

Conor Chaplin

Released

Conor Townsend

Released

Ashley Young

Retired

Leeds United

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Pascal Struijk

Brighton & Hove Albion

£20 million ($26.8 million)

Illan Meslier

Released

Liverpool

Víctor Muñoz
Víctor Muñoz has teamed up with compatriot Andoni Iraola. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have allowed some big names to depart on free transfers, with Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most crucially, Mohamed Salah all leaving Anfield. In better news for the Reds, up-and-coming center back Jérémy Jacquet has finally signed for the club after a January agreement with Rennes, while young winger Víctor Muñoz has also been acquired.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Jérémy Jacquet

Rennes

£60 million ($80.3 million)

Víctor Muñoz

Osasuna

£34.5 million ($46.2 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Luca Stephenson

Bolton Wanderers

Undisclosed

Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur

Free

Ibrahima Konaté

Real Madrid

Free

Mohamed Salah

Released

Rhys Williams

Released

Manchester City

Elliot Anderson
Elliot Anderson is Man City’s record signing. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Elliot Anderson became the fourth-most expensive transfer of all-time by joining Manchester City off the back of an incredible ascent at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca’s first addition as Pep Guardiola’s successor is a huge one, and there are plenty more to come this summer.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest

£116 million ($155.2 million)

Mathys Detourbet

Troyes

£21.4 million ($28.5 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Nathan Aké

Fenerbahçe

£8.5 million ($11.4 million)

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey

Köln

Undisclosed

Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid

Free

John Stones

Released

Mathys Detourbet

Monaco

Loan

Manchester United

Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick needs financial backing. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester United are yet to officially close any summer deals, but Atalanta midfielder Éderson will be their first addition of another massive summer. Some high-profile names have departed, with Jadon Sancho and Casemiro both leaving on free transfers.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Rasmus Højlund

Napoli

£38 million ($50.8 million)

Casemiro

Released

Jadon Sancho

Released

Tyrell Malacia

Released

André Onana

Trabzonspor

Loam

Newcastle United

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Bazoumana Touré

Hoffenheim

£42 million ($56.2 million)

Ewen Jaouen

Reims

£18.5 million ($24.8 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur

£100 million ($133.8 million)

Anthony Gordon

Barcelona

£69.3 million ($92.7 million)

Kieran Trippier

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Free

Emil Krafth

Released

Matt Targett

Released

John Ruddy

Released

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Sevilla

Loan

Nottingham Forest

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Elliot Anderson

Manchester City

£116 million ($155.2 million)

David Carmo

Olympiacos

Undisclosed

Willy Boly

Released

Angus Gunn

Released

Stefan Ortega

Released

Sunderland

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Eliezer Mayenda

Rennes

£21.5 million ($28.8 million)

Harrison Jones

Peterborough United

Undisclosed

Nazariy Rusyn

Karpaty Lviv

Free

Dan Neil

Rangers

Free

Bertrand Traoré

Released

Dennis Cirkin

Released

Milan Aleksić

Partizan Belgrade

Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Sandro Tonali
Tottenham have spent big this summer already. | Tottenham Hotspur

After flirting with relegation last season, Spurs have wasted no time in restructuring their squad. Massive fees have been paid for midfield duo Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, as well as defender Jan Paul van Hecke, while the free signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka add a layer of experience.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United

£100 million ($133.8 million)

Mateus Fernandes

West Ham United

£85 million ($113.7 million)

Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton & Hove Albion

£52 million ($69.6 million)

Andy Robertson

Liverpool

Free

Marcos Senesi

Bournemouth

Free

Martin Dúbravka

Burnley

Free

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Alejo Véliz

Bahia

£8 million ($10.7 million)

Yves Bissouma

Released

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Published | Modified
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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