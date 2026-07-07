Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026–27 Summer Transfer

The 2026–27 Premier League season is still some distance from kicking off, but clubs have already been busy recruiting this summer.

The World Cup has complicated business for English sides and might create a flurry of activity later down the line, but there have still been an array of blockbuster transfers completed—many involving the Premier League’s traditional elite.

Over $4 billion was splashed across the division during the chaos of last summer and it remains to be seen if that record-breaking total will be eclipsed before the current window closes.

Here are all the Premier League’s done deals for the 2026–27 season.

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Arsenal

Piero Hincapié has permanently joined Arsenal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are signing players from a position of ultimate strength this summer, but the only deal that has currently been completed by the Premier League champions is the permanent signing of Piero Hincapié after an excellent loan spell.

In

Player Joined From Fee Piero Hincapié Bayer Leverkusen £34.5 million ($45.4 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Jakub Kiwior Porto £14.7 million ($19.7 million) Karl Hein Werder Bremen £2.6 million ($3.5 million)

Aston Villa

In

Player Joined From Fee Modou Kéba Cissé LASK £4.2 million ($5.6 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Donyell Malen Roma £21.3 million ($28.6 million) Enzo Barrenechea Benfica £10.2 million ($13.7 million) Sil Swinkels Sheffield Wednesday Undisclosed

Bournemouth

In

Player Joined From Fee — — —

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Hamed Traoré Marseille £6.5 million ($8.7 million) Luis Sinisterra Cruzeiro £5.2 million ($7 million) Marcos Senesi Tottenham Hotspur Free Romain Faivre Auxerre Loan

Brentford

In

Player Joined From Fee Jannik Schuster RB Salzburg £16.5 million ($22.1 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Frank Onyeka Coventry City Undisclosed

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Player Joined From Fee Zadok Yohanna AIK £21.5 million ($28.8 million) Pascal Struijk Leeds United £20 million ($26.8 million) Costinha Olympiacos £8 million ($10.7 million) Michael Svobada Venezia £4.3 million ($5.8 million) Rodrigo Rêga Benfica £3 million ($4 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Jan Paul van Hecke Tottenham Hotspur £52 million ($69.6 million) Jeremy Sarmiento Middlesbrough Undisclosed Do-young Yoon Magdeburg Loan Joël Veltman — Released Solly March — Released Adam Webster — Released James Milner — Retired

Chelsea

Marco Palestra is another young addition. | Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Deals for Emmanuel Emegha, Dastan Satpayev and Geovany Quenda have all become official this summer as Xabi Alonso receives some youthful reinforcements. The addition of emerging star Marco Palestra for big money suggests Chelsea’s usual transfer policy is unchanged despite a disastrous 2025–26 season.

In

Player Joined From Fee Geovany Quenda Sporting CP £44 million ($58.9 million) Marco Palestra Atalanta £43 million ($57.6 million) Denner Corinthians £8.7 million ($11.6 million) Dastan Satpayev Kairat Almaty £2.1 million ($2.8 million) Emmanuel Emegha Strasbourg Undisclosed

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Marc Cucurella Real Madrid £51.8 million ($69.3 million) Tyrique George Everton £24 million ($32.1 million)

Coventry City

In

Player Joined From Fee Frank Onyeka Brentford Undisclosed

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Jamie Allen — Released Bradley Collins — Released

Crystal Palace

In

Player Joined From Fee — — —

Out

Player Club Joined Fee — — —

Everton

In

Player Joined From Fee Tyrique George Chelsea £24 million ($32.1 million) Hayden Hackney Middlesbrough £24 million ($32.1 million) Merlin Röhl Freiburg £21.7 million ($29 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Séamus Coleman — Released Idrissa Gana Gueye — Released

Fulham

In

Player Joined From Fee Jonah Kusi-Asare Bayern Munich Undisclosed

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Raúl Jiménez Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Harry Wilson — Released Steven Benda — Released

Hull City

In

Player Joined From Fee Jack Butland Rangers £3 million ($4 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Ivor Pandur Rangers £6 million ($8 million) Akin Famewo Bolton Wanderers Undisclosed Kasey Palmer Luton Town Undisclosed Harry Vaughan Bohemians Free

Ipswich Town

In

Player Joined From Fee Chuba Akpom Ajax £7 million ($9.4 million) Cédric Kipré Reims £3.9 million ($5.2 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Arijanet Murić Sassuolo £6 million ($8 million) Conor Chaplin — Released Conor Townsend — Released Ashley Young — Retired

Leeds United

In

Player Joined From Fee — — —

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Pascal Struijk Brighton & Hove Albion £20 million ($26.8 million) Illan Meslier — Released

Liverpool

Víctor Muñoz has teamed up with compatriot Andoni Iraola. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have allowed some big names to depart on free transfers, with Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most crucially, Mohamed Salah all leaving Anfield. In better news for the Reds, up-and-coming center back Jérémy Jacquet has finally signed for the club after a January agreement with Rennes, while young winger Víctor Muñoz has also been acquired.

In

Player Joined From Fee Jérémy Jacquet Rennes £60 million ($80.3 million) Víctor Muñoz Osasuna £34.5 million ($46.2 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Luca Stephenson Bolton Wanderers Undisclosed Andy Robertson Tottenham Hotspur Free Ibrahima Konaté Real Madrid Free Mohamed Salah — Released Rhys Williams — Released

Manchester City

Elliot Anderson is Man City’s record signing. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Elliot Anderson became the fourth-most expensive transfer of all-time by joining Manchester City off the back of an incredible ascent at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca’s first addition as Pep Guardiola’s successor is a huge one, and there are plenty more to come this summer.

In

Player Joined From Fee Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest £116 million ($155.2 million) Mathys Detourbet Troyes £21.4 million ($28.5 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Nathan Aké Fenerbahçe £8.5 million ($11.4 million) Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Köln Undisclosed Bernardo Silva Real Madrid Free John Stones — Released Mathys Detourbet Monaco Loan

Manchester United

Michael Carrick needs financial backing. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester United are yet to officially close any summer deals, but Atalanta midfielder Éderson will be their first addition of another massive summer. Some high-profile names have departed, with Jadon Sancho and Casemiro both leaving on free transfers.

In

Player Joined From Fee — — —

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Rasmus Højlund Napoli £38 million ($50.8 million) Casemiro — Released Jadon Sancho — Released Tyrell Malacia — Released André Onana Trabzonspor Loam

Newcastle United

In

Player Joined From Fee Bazoumana Touré Hoffenheim £42 million ($56.2 million) Ewen Jaouen Reims £18.5 million ($24.8 million)

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Sandro Tonali Tottenham Hotspur £100 million ($133.8 million) Anthony Gordon Barcelona £69.3 million ($92.7 million) Kieran Trippier Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Emil Krafth — Released Matt Targett — Released John Ruddy — Released Odysseas Vlachodimos Sevilla Loan

Nottingham Forest

In

Player Joined From Fee — — —

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Elliot Anderson Manchester City £116 million ($155.2 million) David Carmo Olympiacos Undisclosed Willy Boly — Released Angus Gunn — Released Stefan Ortega — Released

Sunderland

In

Player Joined From Fee — — —

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Eliezer Mayenda Rennes £21.5 million ($28.8 million) Harrison Jones Peterborough United Undisclosed Nazariy Rusyn Karpaty Lviv Free Dan Neil Rangers Free Bertrand Traoré — Released Dennis Cirkin — Released Milan Aleksić Partizan Belgrade Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have spent big this summer already. | Tottenham Hotspur

After flirting with relegation last season, Spurs have wasted no time in restructuring their squad. Massive fees have been paid for midfield duo Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, as well as defender Jan Paul van Hecke, while the free signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka add a layer of experience.

In

Player Joined From Fee Sandro Tonali Newcastle United £100 million ($133.8 million) Mateus Fernandes West Ham United £85 million ($113.7 million) Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton & Hove Albion £52 million ($69.6 million) Andy Robertson Liverpool Free Marcos Senesi Bournemouth Free Martin Dúbravka Burnley Free

Out

Player Club Joined Fee Alejo Véliz Bahia £8 million ($10.7 million) Yves Bissouma — Released

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