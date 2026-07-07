Premier League Done Deals: Every 2026–27 Summer Transfer
The 2026–27 Premier League season is still some distance from kicking off, but clubs have already been busy recruiting this summer.
The World Cup has complicated business for English sides and might create a flurry of activity later down the line, but there have still been an array of blockbuster transfers completed—many involving the Premier League’s traditional elite.
Over $4 billion was splashed across the division during the chaos of last summer and it remains to be seen if that record-breaking total will be eclipsed before the current window closes.
Here are all the Premier League’s done deals for the 2026–27 season.
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Arsenal
Arsenal are signing players from a position of ultimate strength this summer, but the only deal that has currently been completed by the Premier League champions is the permanent signing of Piero Hincapié after an excellent loan spell.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Piero Hincapié
Bayer Leverkusen
£34.5 million ($45.4 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jakub Kiwior
Porto
£14.7 million ($19.7 million)
Karl Hein
Werder Bremen
£2.6 million ($3.5 million)
Aston Villa
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Modou Kéba Cissé
LASK
£4.2 million ($5.6 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Donyell Malen
Roma
£21.3 million ($28.6 million)
Enzo Barrenechea
Benfica
£10.2 million ($13.7 million)
Sil Swinkels
Sheffield Wednesday
Undisclosed
Bournemouth
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
—
—
—
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Hamed Traoré
Marseille
£6.5 million ($8.7 million)
Luis Sinisterra
Cruzeiro
£5.2 million ($7 million)
Marcos Senesi
Tottenham Hotspur
Free
Romain Faivre
Auxerre
Loan
Brentford
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Jannik Schuster
RB Salzburg
£16.5 million ($22.1 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Frank Onyeka
Coventry City
Undisclosed
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Zadok Yohanna
AIK
£21.5 million ($28.8 million)
Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
£20 million ($26.8 million)
Costinha
Olympiacos
£8 million ($10.7 million)
Michael Svobada
Venezia
£4.3 million ($5.8 million)
Rodrigo Rêga
Benfica
£3 million ($4 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jan Paul van Hecke
Tottenham Hotspur
£52 million ($69.6 million)
Jeremy Sarmiento
Middlesbrough
Undisclosed
Do-young Yoon
Magdeburg
Loan
Joël Veltman
—
Released
Solly March
—
Released
Adam Webster
—
Released
James Milner
—
Retired
Chelsea
Deals for Emmanuel Emegha, Dastan Satpayev and Geovany Quenda have all become official this summer as Xabi Alonso receives some youthful reinforcements. The addition of emerging star Marco Palestra for big money suggests Chelsea’s usual transfer policy is unchanged despite a disastrous 2025–26 season.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Geovany Quenda
Sporting CP
£44 million ($58.9 million)
Marco Palestra
Atalanta
£43 million ($57.6 million)
Denner
Corinthians
£8.7 million ($11.6 million)
Dastan Satpayev
Kairat Almaty
£2.1 million ($2.8 million)
Emmanuel Emegha
Strasbourg
Undisclosed
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Marc Cucurella
Real Madrid
£51.8 million ($69.3 million)
Tyrique George
Everton
£24 million ($32.1 million)
Coventry City
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
Undisclosed
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jamie Allen
—
Released
Bradley Collins
—
Released
Crystal Palace
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
—
—
—
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
—
—
—
Everton
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Tyrique George
Chelsea
£24 million ($32.1 million)
Hayden Hackney
Middlesbrough
£24 million ($32.1 million)
Merlin Röhl
Freiburg
£21.7 million ($29 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Séamus Coleman
—
Released
Idrissa Gana Gueye
—
Released
Fulham
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Jonah Kusi-Asare
Bayern Munich
Undisclosed
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Raúl Jiménez
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Free
Harry Wilson
—
Released
Steven Benda
—
Released
Hull City
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Jack Butland
Rangers
£3 million ($4 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Ivor Pandur
Rangers
£6 million ($8 million)
Akin Famewo
Bolton Wanderers
Undisclosed
Kasey Palmer
Luton Town
Undisclosed
Harry Vaughan
Bohemians
Free
Ipswich Town
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Chuba Akpom
Ajax
£7 million ($9.4 million)
Cédric Kipré
Reims
£3.9 million ($5.2 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Arijanet Murić
Sassuolo
£6 million ($8 million)
Conor Chaplin
—
Released
Conor Townsend
—
Released
Ashley Young
—
Retired
Leeds United
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
—
—
—
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Pascal Struijk
Brighton & Hove Albion
£20 million ($26.8 million)
Illan Meslier
—
Released
Liverpool
Liverpool have allowed some big names to depart on free transfers, with Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most crucially, Mohamed Salah all leaving Anfield. In better news for the Reds, up-and-coming center back Jérémy Jacquet has finally signed for the club after a January agreement with Rennes, while young winger Víctor Muñoz has also been acquired.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Jérémy Jacquet
Rennes
£60 million ($80.3 million)
Víctor Muñoz
Osasuna
£34.5 million ($46.2 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Luca Stephenson
Bolton Wanderers
Undisclosed
Andy Robertson
Tottenham Hotspur
Free
Ibrahima Konaté
Real Madrid
Free
Mohamed Salah
—
Released
Rhys Williams
—
Released
Manchester City
Elliot Anderson became the fourth-most expensive transfer of all-time by joining Manchester City off the back of an incredible ascent at Nottingham Forest. Enzo Maresca’s first addition as Pep Guardiola’s successor is a huge one, and there are plenty more to come this summer.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
£116 million ($155.2 million)
Mathys Detourbet
Troyes
£21.4 million ($28.5 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Nathan Aké
Fenerbahçe
£8.5 million ($11.4 million)
Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
Köln
Undisclosed
Bernardo Silva
Real Madrid
Free
John Stones
—
Released
Mathys Detourbet
Monaco
Loan
Manchester United
Manchester United are yet to officially close any summer deals, but Atalanta midfielder Éderson will be their first addition of another massive summer. Some high-profile names have departed, with Jadon Sancho and Casemiro both leaving on free transfers.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
—
—
—
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Rasmus Højlund
Napoli
£38 million ($50.8 million)
Casemiro
—
Released
Jadon Sancho
—
Released
Tyrell Malacia
—
Released
André Onana
Trabzonspor
Loam
Newcastle United
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Bazoumana Touré
Hoffenheim
£42 million ($56.2 million)
Ewen Jaouen
Reims
£18.5 million ($24.8 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Sandro Tonali
Tottenham Hotspur
£100 million ($133.8 million)
Anthony Gordon
Barcelona
£69.3 million ($92.7 million)
Kieran Trippier
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Free
Emil Krafth
—
Released
Matt Targett
—
Released
John Ruddy
—
Released
Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla
Loan
Nottingham Forest
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
—
—
—
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Elliot Anderson
Manchester City
£116 million ($155.2 million)
David Carmo
Olympiacos
Undisclosed
Willy Boly
—
Released
Angus Gunn
—
Released
Stefan Ortega
—
Released
Sunderland
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
—
—
—
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Eliezer Mayenda
Rennes
£21.5 million ($28.8 million)
Harrison Jones
Peterborough United
Undisclosed
Nazariy Rusyn
Karpaty Lviv
Free
Dan Neil
Rangers
Free
Bertrand Traoré
—
Released
Dennis Cirkin
—
Released
Milan Aleksić
Partizan Belgrade
Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
After flirting with relegation last season, Spurs have wasted no time in restructuring their squad. Massive fees have been paid for midfield duo Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, as well as defender Jan Paul van Hecke, while the free signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka add a layer of experience.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Sandro Tonali
Newcastle United
£100 million ($133.8 million)
Mateus Fernandes
West Ham United
£85 million ($113.7 million)
Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton & Hove Albion
£52 million ($69.6 million)
Andy Robertson
Liverpool
Free
Marcos Senesi
Bournemouth
Free
Martin Dúbravka
Burnley
Free
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Alejo Véliz
Bahia
£8 million ($10.7 million)
Yves Bissouma
—
Released
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.