Kobbie Mainoo Pays Tribute to Michael Carrick Ahead of World Cup Debut

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo credited Michael Carrick for his England World Cup call-up, revealing how “grateful” he is for the manager’s continued belief in him.

Rewind 12 months ago and Mainoo was drifting off in the wilderness. The young talent hardly saw the pitch during Ruben Amorim’s reign at Old Trafford, prompting England to move on from the player who was instrumental in the team’s runners-up finish at Euro 2024.

Once Carrick took over the Red Devils, though, Mainoo’s career for both club and country suddenly got back on track. The 21-year-old took his rightful place next to Casemiro in United’s midfield and looked like he hadn’t missed a step. His resurgence garnered the attention of Thomas Tuchel, who selected the midfielder to represent the Three Lions in the March international break and then the 2026 World Cup.

When asked by talkSPORT if he partly had Carrick to thank for his place in Tuchel’s 26-player squad, Mainoo said, “Definitely, and I told him that I was very grateful. Because if he hadn’t put me on the pitch, then I wouldn’t have been here so, I’m always grateful to him for that.”

Mainoo Reflects on Carrick’s Permanent Appointment

Michael Carrick has a two-year contract. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Mainoo was in favor of Carrick becoming United’s permanent manager following the 2025–26 season. After all, the England international started 16 of 17 possible games since Carrick took charge—and the one he missed was only due to injury.

Mainoo’s return to form and favor at Old Trafford played a major role in the Red Devils’ third-place Premier League finish and Champions League qualification. The one who deserves the most credit, though, is Carrick. The 44-year-old excelled in his audition after he took over for the dismissed Amorim in January, and ultimately earned himself a two-year contract until summer 2028.

“We were very happy with it, obviously, we were behind the manager from the start,” Mainoo told talkSPORT of Carrick’s permanent appointment.

"So many great performances under him, and I love the way he coaches and manages me personally in the team as well. I think everyone in the squad can agree with that, so when he officially got the job, we were all so happy.”

Change Is Coming for Mainoo at United

Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Casemiro formed a quality partnership at United. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It goes without saying that as long as Mainoo avoids injury at this summer’s World Cup, he will return to Carrick’s XI when United kick off the 2026–27 season. Yet he will be missing his partner in midfield.

Casemiro bid farewell to the club after four seasons in a red shirt, leaving a hole next to Mainoo that the Red Devils have seemingly already filled. Atalanta midfielder Éderson is reportedly on his way to the red side of Manchester, where he is tipped to be Casemiro’s successor.

There could be an adjustment period for Mainoo, who played alongside Casemiro for much of his young career at United. The good news is Éderson comes with a skillset very similar to the former Real Madrid star, one that compliments his new partner. The Brazilian is a physical box-to-box midfielder, with a keen ability to consistently win duels and recover possession. His presence will support Mainoo, ideally in the same way Casemiro’s did.

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