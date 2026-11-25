Tuesday night’s emphatic comeback win over PSV Eindhoven felt like a significant one for Real Madrid.

Not only did José Mourinho’s team come from a goal down to keep up their flawless Champions League record, but Vinícius Júnior got back among the goals.

The Brazilian capped the night with the fifth in the 5–1 victory, as he sprinted onto Jude Bellingham’s through ball and finished through the legs of goalkeeper Matěj Kovář.

It was Vinícius Jr’s first Real Madrid goal since August. While Madrid as a whole have looked rejuvenated under Mourinho this season, the No. 7’s form has been a serious concern.

However, Bernabéu boos, the protracted contract saga, red cards and World Cup hangovers were all put to one side as Vinícius Jr appeared to rediscover his spark.

Kylian Mbappé’s Gesture to Vinícius Jr

Following his late goal, Vinícius—who had hit the woodwork twice in the match—was swarmed by his teammates, with the Madrid players jumping around the Brazilian in celebration as if he’d delivered them a title rather than added a fifth in a game that was already sewn up.

After the final whistle, Kylian Mbappé sought Vinícius out on the Bernabéu turf to hand over his UEFA Player of the Match award in a touching moment of solidarity. The two superstars embraced and posed together with the trophy.

After the match, the winger posted on Instagram: “So happy with how my teammates celebrated a goal I needed. We’re a family! Thank you so much, really. I love you all! On to more!”

Vinícius Jr vs. PSV

Stat Tally Minutes Played 90 Goals 1 Assists 0 Shots on Target 2 xG 1.19 Chances Created 1 Touches in the Opposition Box 8 Successful Dribbles 1/2 (50%) Ground Duels Won 4/8 (50%)

Is This a Turning Point for Vinícius Jr?

Mbappé gave his Player of the Match award to Vinícius Jr. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

After some difficult months, Tuesday night at the Bernabéu will have been a cathartic one for Vinícius Jr. The 26-year-old was far from flawless against PSV, but was far livelier and more productive than he has been for much of this season. The key takeaway, however, is the clear support he has from his locker room “family” amid his faltering form.

Often painted as a rival, Mbappé led the on-pitch cheerleading for Vinícius and was clearly delighted for his attacking teammate to get a goal. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham described Vinícius as “a wonderful guy, a wonderful player” after the match.

The Englishman added: “I think you guys [the media] criticize him a lot because he’s a bit of a, I don’t know, split-opinion player. I think he needs help from his teammates, that’s why we’re always here for him and I’m very happy.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, called on Vinícius to put the past behind him and concentrate on what promises to be a decisive period for Madrid.

“The summer is the past, and the World Cup is past,” Mourinho told reporters.

“Now the winter starts. We’ll be in a situation in the Champions League with knockout games, in the league every point is decisive, and that’s where Vinícius can make a big difference for us as the great player he is. He has great experience of being in these decisive moments of the season.”

Vinícius Jr did not start Madrid’s most recent La Liga win over Celta Vigo, but will compete with summer signing Yan Diomande for a place in Mourinho’s XI when Deportivo Alavés come to town this Saturday.