Kylian Mbappe Sends Eight-Word Message After Real Madrid's El Clasico Loss
One day after Real Madrid suffered a 4–3 defeat to Barcelona, Kylian Mbappé delivered a short yet powerful message to Madridistas across the globe.
Real Madrid had one last chance to get back in the La Liga title race with a win over Barcelona, but Los Blancos squandered an early two-goal lead to fall to the Catalans for a fourth time this season. Real Madrid will now end their 2024–25 campaign without a major trophy while their bitter rivals lifted the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey and soon, the La Liga title.
Mbappé, who bagged a hat trick in the thrilling El Clásico, did all he could to get Real Madrid over the line against Barcelona, but his efforts were not enough to overcome the team's defensive woes. For the first time in history, Los Blancos ended the season with four Clásico defeats.
Following the disappointing result, Mbappé took to social media to share a message with Real Madrid's loyal fanbase.
"Painful but we will come back. ¡HalaMadrid!" Mbappé wrote.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Mbappé at least took home a small consolation prize after the defeat. The 26-year-old is now up to 39 goals across all competitions, breaking Real Madrid's debut season goalscoring record. Iván Zamorano, who scored 37 goals in his debut season with Los Blancos, had previously held the record for 32 years before Mbappé etched his name above his in the club's history books.
Still, the superstar forward, like the rest of the team, is undoubtedly overcome with disappointment from not just the Clásico defeat, but also the season as a whole. In fact, Real Madrid's campaign was so poor that the club parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti. The 65-year-old is now set to lead the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Xabi Alonso, former Real Madrid legend, is in line to take over the biggest club in the world. The Spaniard announced his impending departure from Bayer Leverkusen and is reportedly the man entrusted with getting the Spanish giants back to greatness.
Alonso will need Mbappé to deliver another great season up top to lead Real Madrid back to La Liga and Champions League glory.