Kylian Mbappe’s Reaction to 2026 Ballon d’Or Disappointment Speaks Volumes

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho revealed Kylian Mbappé knows he’s the “best” despite losing the 2026 Ballon d’Or award to Harry Kane, but has operated with “class and respect.”

Mbappé arrived in London on Monday with the hopes of winning soccer’s most prestigious individual honor. The Frenchman made history last season, becoming the first player to ever finish as the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup, where he also became the competition’s all-time leading scorer at age 27.

Despite the slew of goals and a seemingly never-ending media tour in the build-up to the ceremony, Mbappé placed second to Kane. Finishing as the runner-up was already a bitter pill to swallow, but then the voting breakdown revealed the Real Madrid star only lost by a measly 28 points.

Still, Mourinho was adamant on Saturday that Mbappé is handling the loss with grace. “Kylian is very intelligent and mature, with a very high level of self-esteem,” the Portuguese boss said in his pregame press conference.

“And at the same time, he has class. The way he interpreted the Ballon d’Or for Harry, I only saw a sense of class and respect. One thing is knowing you’re the best, and another is having respect for someone who has done a lot to win a trophy. From Kylian, I only see class.”

Mourinho Slams Ballon d’Or Voting

José Mourinho was unimpressed with where Jude Bellingham finished in the Ballon d’Or voting. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mourinho heralded Kane for being a “great player, a great professional and a great person,” but couldn’t help reiterating how “unique” Mbappé is, especially for his World Cup heroics over the years.

“Every year we have a Ballon d'Or, but the best player in the history of the World Cups is only one,” Mourinho said, once again backing his player for the crown already on Kane’s head.

But the “Special One” actually had a larger issue with Jude Bellingham’s placing. The midfielder was not a finalist despite his sensational World Cup campaign for England, settling for an 11th place finish.

“Regarding the Ballon d'Or voting, the thing that left me a bit surprised is the position of Jude Bellingham, who was 11th,” Mourinho said in dismay. “No further comments.”

Bellingham had an underwhelming season at Real Madrid, marred by two long-term injuries. But he was back to his best form on the world stage, scoring seven goals for the Three Lions, which was more than even Kane managed last summer.

It was only enough for 11th place, according to the voters. In fact, England’s own Ballon d’Or juror, Henry Winter, only ranked Bellingham eighth in his top 10.

Mbappe, Bellingham Already 2027 Ballon d’Or Favorites

Jude Bellingham (left) and Kylian Mbappé have been Real Madrid’s best players this season. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

It was disappointment for both Mbappé and Bellingham this year, but they are already lighting up their campaigns for the 2027 Ballon d’Or. Both players have been sensational for Real Madrid so far under Mourinho, and are a large reason why the club has only dropped points in two matches this season.

Back in his preferred No. 10 role, Bellingham already has six goal contributions to his name, nearly half of what he managed all of last season. The England international is putting on a skills display week in and week out, most recently doing his best impression of Zinédine Zidane in Los Blancos’ 2–1 win over Barcelona.

Mbappé, meanwhile, picked up right where he left off last season: finding the back of the net. The 27-year-old leads the team with 14 goals in 13 appearances, and his brace over Barcelona lifted him to 100 goals in a white shirt.

So long as the two superstars keep firing on all cylinders, Real Madrid will like their chances of finally lifting silverware after two seasons without a major trophy. It really might only take one title for Mbappé to finally claim his Ballon d’Or crown, given how close he came this time around without claiming a single trophy in 2025–26.