Four La Masia Talents That Could Help Barcelona Navigate Defensive Injury Crisis

Barcelona are dealing with a major defensive injury crisis that Hansi Flick recognized will force the club to promote young La Masia talents that could feature for the senior team in upcoming games.

The Catalans saw their perfect start of the season come crashing down last week, suffering consecutive defeats for the first time since February in their first significant tests of the campaign against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

To make matters worse, Barcelona lost three defenders to injury in a matter of eight days. Eric García, Jules Koundé and Xavi Espart are all out of action for some time, joining injured center back Andreas Christensen in the treatment room.

As a result, Flick has just four defenders with first team experience at his disposal in João Cancelo, Gerard Martín, Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsí.

The Catalans were in a similar position back in the spring when fullback injuries saw Flick grant Espart his senior debut. The German boss hasn’t been afraid to turn to inexperienced La Masia talents during his tenure, and with the January transfer window still months away, Flick will be forced to do it again.

Simply put, Barcelona need options in defense, and there are four La Masia talents that could potentially help solve the Blaugrana injury crisis.

Hafiz Gariba

Hafiz Gariba joined La Masia in 2025. | FC Barcelona

Hafiz Gariba might be a completely unknown name in the soccer world, but Barcelona believe they found a diamond in the rough in the 19-year-old Ghanaian.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the race to sign the center back at the start of 2025 after initially getting scouted by a Spanish development academy in a trial held in Ghana. He has since progressed through La Masia’s ranks and is now an untouchable at the heart of defense for Barça Atlétic, helping the B team currently top the standings of Spain’s fourth division.

Gariba is known for his impressive speed, which allows him to thrive defending open space and make corrections once other defenders have been left behind—essential traits to succeed in Flick’s defensive system.

The teenager trained under Flick at the start of preseason, but an illness prevented him from joining Barcelona’s preseason tour in the United Kingdom. He’s since returned to full form, and although he’s not registered to play in the Champions League, Gariba could be an option for La Liga matches.

Guillem Víctor

Guillem Víctor has spent a decade at La Masia | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

If Flick wants to find another Espart, then promoting fellow versatile fullback Guillem Víctor is the most obvious answer.

The 19-year-old could become the second member of the Víctor family to debut for Barcelona under Flick, following in the footsteps of his brother Pau, who featured during the German’s debut term and is currently playing for Braga in Portugal.

Víctor has been at La Masia for a decade and was part of the U-19 side that won an unprecedented treble in 2024–25, conquering the league, the Copa del Rey and Barça’s third Youth League title. Now, he has started all but one game at right back for Barça Atlétic this season.

Like many La Masia talents, Víctor is known for his versatility, having played almost every position on the pitch during his academy days. He has the traits of a trademark Barcelona player, and the club’s style of play is engrained in his brain.

Like Espart, Cubarsí, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal, Víctor is part of Barcelona’s renowned 2007 generation of talents. After training with the first team during the week, it wouldn’t be surprising if he makes the matchday squad against Alavés on Saturday.

Álex Campos

Álex Campos has been on the bench for Barcelona’s two most recent games. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Álex Campos is the commander of Barça Atlétic’s backline and has been flirting with making his senior debut over the last week, featuring on the bench against PSG and Real Madrid.

Campos was born in 2008 and skipped an age group to join Barça Atlétic at only 16. Two seasons later, the towering defender has formed a brilliant partnership with Gariba and Juliano Belletti’s side has conceded just four goals through eight games this season. The only game Barça Atlétic have lost came at the weekend when Campos was with the first team for El Clásico.

After joining La Masia in 2021, Campos signed a contract extension this summer to stay at Barcelona until 2029. Like most Barça academy defenders, his quality on the ball is one of his best traits, as is his ability in the air. Comparisons are futile, but according to AS, many at Barcelona view him as “Cubarsí’s clone.”

Campos has split time this season training under Flick, and after being included a couple of times in the first team’s squad, a senior debut could be very close for the exciting 18-year-old.

Brian Fariñas

Brian Fariñas is the only member of Barcelona’s first team yet to play a minute this season. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

If Flick is going to grant a La Masia talent his debut in coming games, then the favorite to be up next is 20-year-old Brian Fariñas.

Fariñas is yet another in the long list of prototypical Barcelona midfielders that have risen through La Masia’s ranks. He’s an intelligent, technically gifted player that can organize the team from deep and also boasts the positional versatility to operate in different areas. His case is similar to Espart, who also mainly played in midfield during his La Masia days.

“Yes, [Fariñas] could also be an option to play on this side,” Flick said prior to the match against Alavés, when asked if Fariñas could be an option at fullback. “Brian is a very intelligent player and he’s now training with us from the beginning of the season, and he’s also making a fantastic job. I think also it’s the time ... Hee deserves to play.”

After nine years in La Masia, Fariñas featured in all six of Barcelona’s preseason games and was registered as a first team player, inheriting the No. 4 shirt from former captain Ronald Araújo.

He’s been an unused substitute in nine of Barça’s opening 13 games of the campaign, and it seems like only a matter of time before he makes his senior debut.