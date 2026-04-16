‘A Man Must Keep His Word’—Lamine Yamal, Barcelona Players Promise Fans After Champions League Exit

Lamine Yamal took to social media to share an heartfelt message following Barcelona’s Champions League quarterfinals elimination, alluding to the promise he made a season ago claiming he won’t stop until he brings home a sixth European title to Catalonia.

A phenomenal Yamal display against Atlético Madrid nearly resulted in a stellar Barcelona comeback. Ultimately, his efforts were in vain and Hansi Flick’s side fell 3–2 on aggregate against their Spanish rivals, extending a Champions League title drought since their last triumph in 2015.

Yamal left the pitch at the Metropolitano with his head held high. In the aftermath of the elimination, he shared some passionate words for Barcelona supporters, seemingly remembering the vow he made after also exiting the competition 12 months ago.

“We gave it our all but it wasn’t enough,” Yamal wrote on Instagram. “This is just part of the journey: to reach the top we must climb and we know it won’t be easy and they won’t make it easy. But giving up is not an option.

“We have reasons to spare to be hopeful, and we’ll go all out for it with everything we got. Every mistake is a lesson and don’t doubt that we’ll learn from every single one of them.

“We are Barça, and we’ll be back where we belong. My parents taught me that a man’s word must always be kept ... and we will bring it [the Champions League] to Barcelona. Always Barça.”

Barcelona Players React to Champions League Elimination

Yamal wasn’t the only Barcelona player to share emotional words following the Champions League exit. In fact, almost the entirety of the squad shared messages on social media trying to lift the mood surrounding the team.

“We gave it everything” was a common sentence echoed by the likes of Eric García, Fermín López, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski.

The latter also remarked, “it hurts more than words can say,” in what could’ve been the final Champions League game for the third most prolific goalscorer in competition history.

As painful as what was written by club captains Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong, they were also full of optimism. Both say Barcelona will be back stronger to give their passionate fanbase the trophy they desire most—Real Madrid have won three times as many (15:5). Pedri even took it a step further with a passionate and touching post on Instagram where he didn’t mince his words.

“No matter how hard you try and want something, things don’t always turn out how you’d like,” Pedri wrote. “Now we must learn from this defeat, figure out what we can and must improve. That has to be the strength for the future, to win the Champions [League].

“We are not satisfied with what we have achieved, and I’m sure that this sadness will serve to create happiness soon.”

It’s clear that failing to complete the main objective of the season was an important blow for the morale of Barcelona’s squad. but perhaps no member of Flick’s side felt as much pain as a player that wasn’t even on the pitch against Atlético.

One of The Hardest Moments of Raphinha’s Career

An injury Raphinha sidelined Raphinha. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A hamstring injury sidelined star winger Raphinha from Barcelona’s quarterfinals bout against Atlético Madrid. The Brazilian couldn’t contribute and lashed out at rival fans and the match officials following the elimination, evidencing his visible frustration.

But once he regained his composure, Raphinha took to social media to share his thoughts, pouring his heart out detailing what he described as “one of the most difficult feelings of my career.”

“Seeing my teammates in that moment and not being able to be on the pitch fighting with them,” Raphinha wrote. “Being out, unable to do what I love most, hurts in a way that is difficult to explain.

“I’ve suffered every minute as I was on the pitch, with the constant desire to run, help and give it all for this team. I feel enormously proud of every one of my teammates for what they did until the end.

“Now it’s time to recover my body, but my soul is already focused on coming back. Stronger, more prepared and with even more desire to help this club. Because this doesn’t end here. We’ll lift our heads and fight together again. Because we are Barcelona.”

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