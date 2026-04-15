Raphinha Facing Consequences Over Champions League ‘Robbery’ Allegations

Raphinha is under investigation by UEFA for comments following Barcelona’s Champions League elimination against Atlético Madrid, with the Brazilian publicly claiming his team was “robbed.”

The injured Raphinha could only watch as Barcelona extended a Champions League title drought to more than 11 years. Following the second leg against Atlético, the frustrated Brazilian viciously slammed what he deemed were egregious refereeing decisions that contributed to Barça’s demise.

“For me, this game was a robbery,” Raphinha told reporters inside the Metropolitano tunnel. “Not just this match but the [first leg] as well. I think the refereeing had many problems, some of the decisions they made were incredible.

“I don't know how many fouls Atlético made but the referee didn't give them a single yellow card. What I want to understand is why they’re so afraid of Barcelona [advancing].”

Precedent suggests that Raphinha could be in a world of trouble and at risk of missing the opening games of the 2026–27 Champions League season. Fellow Brazilian star Neymar was suspended for three games for a similar incident in 2019, as was Didier Drogba, who went on a vicious rant against referees following Chelsea’s infamous semifinals elimination against Barcelona in 2009.

🚨🏡 Raphinha to Atletico Madrid fans on DAZN cameras: “You’re going home [next round]”.@DAZNFutbol @DAZNFootball 🎥 pic.twitter.com/eaYRdTnVQT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2026

But Raphinha’s problems aren’t exclusive to the comments he made because he could also be sanctioned for his behavior towards Atlético fans at the Metropolitano.

The winger had a run-in with home supporters, gesturing to those in the stands telling them their team will be eliminated in the next round, before visibly saying, “you’re out.”

Only last season, Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger were fined for a similar altercation with Atlético fans, with a one-match suspension pending a second offense. Raphinha could be destined to that same fate.

Even without playing a single minute of the quarterfinals, Raphinha threw himself into the spotlight with his post-game antics which he now seemingly regrets.

Raphinha Apologizes For Behavior

Raphinha lost his cool. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Raphinha’s actions and words came in the heat of the moment. When he cooled off as the hours passed, the Brazilian took to social media to share an apology for his behavior towards Atlético fans.

“I apologize for my gestures, which don’t align with my values and my character,” Raphinha wrote on Instagram. “It was an action made during a moment of tension, in response to a fan that was disrespecting me.”

But Raphinha didn’t apologize for the comments he made against the controversial refereeing decision he felt hurt Barça, seemingly standing his ground.

And he wasn’t the only prominent Barcelona figure to take a dig at the referees, with president Joan Laporta slamming the officials.

Joan Laporta Slams Referee, Launch UEFA Complaint

Joan Laporta was present at the Metropolitano. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

A day after Barcelona’s elimination, Laporta echoed Raphinha’s words and even took it a step further. After congratulating Atlético, Barça’s president blamed the referees for the outcome of the tie and revealed the club will file a complaint with UEFA.

“The refereeing yesterday, both from the match referee and VAR, was a disgrace,” Laporta said.

“What they have done to us is unacceptable. In the first leg, they didn’t award us a penalty that was by the book, and they also sent off one of our players when it was only a yellow card, because Giuliano [Simeone] didn’t have control of the ball.

“It’s been a tie in which refereeing decisions have really hurt us. In the second leg, Eric García wasn’t the last man, Koundé was arriving. The referee showed a yellow card, which was the correct decision, but VAR made him change his mind. “Ferran’s goal should’ve counted. The foul on Olmo should’ve been a penalty. The aggression on Fermín, judge it however you like, but it’s unacceptable.

Fermín López (left) had a nasty collision with Juan Musso. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Barcelona filed a complaint over the first leg refereeing decisions that UEFA deemed “inadmissible.” A week later, the Catalans will try again.

“We are now seeking an explanation as to why that complaint was inadmissible. We will file another complaint because what’s inadmissible is what happened to us, again, yesterday. These are decisions that harmed Barça and they are unacceptable. It’s a disgrace.”

The latest Barcelona complaint is likely to be handled by UEFA the same way as the last.

However, as controversial as some of the decisions during the quarterfinals were, placing all the blame of the elimination on referees is dangerous. Ultimately, Barcelona’s self-inflicted wounds are the biggest reason for their latest Champions League exit.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC