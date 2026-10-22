How Lionel Messi’s Current Inter Miami Run Compares to His Best Barcelona Form Ever

Despite being in the twilight of his career, 39-year-old Lionel Messi is currently immersed in one of his most productive runs of all time, scoring or assisting in each of his last 14 appearances in all competitions for club and country.

Messi has been in red-hot form ever since returning to Inter Miami following his simply jaw-dropping 2026 World Cup campaign for Argentina.

Although Miami doesn’t seem to be as formidable as they were a year ago when they lifted the 2025 MLS Cup, with Messi at his current level, they’re one of the favorites to repeat as champions.

Messi continues to perform as the best player in all of MLS, and he recently became the first player in league history to record 15 or more assists in three-straight seasons.

This run of goal involvements is flirting with the best of Messi’s career.

Lionel Messi’s Incredible 14-Game Goal Contribution Run

Lionel Messi (left) is the most dominant force in MLS. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

In a streak that began on August 15, Messi has registered 26 goal contributions in his last 14 appearances across all competitions, scoring 16 and assisting 10.

Only two weeks after the streak started, Messi announced his retirement from international soccer, even if his form and recent performances for Argentina suggest that he’s still more than capable of delivering for La Albiceleste.

The goal contribution run spans 12 MLS regular season games, plus the Campeones Cup final victory against Cruz Azul and his emotion last dance for Argentina in the friendly against Benin, in which Messi was directly involved in all three goals La Albiceleste scored.

It’s a simply staggering run from the timeless Messi. If he manages to extend it for three more games, then he’ll match the record for the longest run of consecutive games with a goal contribution of his entire career.

Lionel Messi’s 14-Game Goal Contribution Run: Full Details

Date Rival G+A Competition Aug. 15, 2026 Nashville SC 1 MLS Aug. 19, 2026 Philadelphia Union 2 MLS Aug. 22, 2026 Toronto FC 1 MLS Aug. 29, 2026 CF Montéal 5 MLS Sept. 5, 2026 Atlanta United 2 MLS Sept. 9, 2026 Chicago Fire 1 MLS Sept. 12, 2026 Nashville SC 1 MLS Sept. 16, 2026 Cruz Azul 2 Campeones Cup Sept. 20, 2026 San Diego FC 1 MLS Sept. 27, 2026 Columbus Crew 1 MLS Oct. 6, 2026 Benin 3 International Friendly Oct. 10, 2026 DC United 2 MLS Oct. 14, 2026 NYCFC 1 MLS Oct. 17, 2026 Atlanta United 3 MLS Total: 26

Messi Closing in on Barcelona Record

Lionel Messi (front) had his most productive run of consecutive games under Pep Guardiola. | AFP/Getty Images

Messi’s 14 consecutive games with a goal contribution is the second longest run of his career, only bested by the 17-match streak he produced back in 2011 for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

A then 23-year-old Messi opened up 2011 registering a goal involvement in 16 straight appearances for Barça, plus he also had a goal and an assist for Argentina in one of the two matches he played against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal during his international career.

The 17-game run started in his first appearance of the year on Jan. 5 and ended on March. 8. In total, Messi had a simply otherworldly 19 goals and 10 assists during that time.

During 2010–11, Messi finished the season with 53 goals and 27 assists, helping Barcelona to the La Liga title and the second Champions League crown conquered during the Guardiola era.

With just four games remaining in the 2026 MLS regular season, Messi could potentially break his own record as Miami look to secure the highest seed possible in the Eastern Conference standings before their title defense reaches its climax in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Lionel Messi’s 17-Game Goal Contribution Run: Full Details

Date Rival G+A Competition Jan. 5, 2011 Athletic Club 1 Copa del Rey Jan. 8, 2011 RC Deportivo 3 La Liga Jan. 12, 2011 Real Betis 3 Copa del Rey Jan. 16, 2011 Malaga 1 La Liga Jan. 19, 2011 Real Betis 1 Copa del Rey Jan. 22, 2011 Racing Santander 2 La Liga Jan. 26, 2011 Almería 3 Copa del Rey Jan. 29, 2011 Hércules FC 2 La Liga Feb. 5, 2011 Atlético Madrid 3 La Liga Feb. 9, 2011 Portugal 2 International Friendly Feb. 12, 2011 Sporting Gijón 1 La Liga Feb. 16, 2011 Arsenal 1 Champions League Feb. 20, 2011 Athletic Club 1 La Liga Feb. 26, 2011 Mallorca 1 La Liga March 2, 2011 Valencia 1 La Liga March 5, 2011 Real Zaragoza 1 La Liga March 8, 2011 Arsenal 2 Champions League Total: 29