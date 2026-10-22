How Lionel Messi’s Current Inter Miami Run Compares to His Best Barcelona Form Ever
Despite being in the twilight of his career, 39-year-old Lionel Messi is currently immersed in one of his most productive runs of all time, scoring or assisting in each of his last 14 appearances in all competitions for club and country.
Messi has been in red-hot form ever since returning to Inter Miami following his simply jaw-dropping 2026 World Cup campaign for Argentina.
Although Miami doesn’t seem to be as formidable as they were a year ago when they lifted the 2025 MLS Cup, with Messi at his current level, they’re one of the favorites to repeat as champions.
Messi continues to perform as the best player in all of MLS, and he recently became the first player in league history to record 15 or more assists in three-straight seasons.
This run of goal involvements is flirting with the best of Messi’s career.
Lionel Messi’s Incredible 14-Game Goal Contribution Run
In a streak that began on August 15, Messi has registered 26 goal contributions in his last 14 appearances across all competitions, scoring 16 and assisting 10.
Only two weeks after the streak started, Messi announced his retirement from international soccer, even if his form and recent performances for Argentina suggest that he’s still more than capable of delivering for La Albiceleste.
The goal contribution run spans 12 MLS regular season games, plus the Campeones Cup final victory against Cruz Azul and his emotion last dance for Argentina in the friendly against Benin, in which Messi was directly involved in all three goals La Albiceleste scored.
It’s a simply staggering run from the timeless Messi. If he manages to extend it for three more games, then he’ll match the record for the longest run of consecutive games with a goal contribution of his entire career.
Lionel Messi’s 14-Game Goal Contribution Run: Full Details
Date
Rival
G+A
Competition
Aug. 15, 2026
Nashville SC
1
MLS
Aug. 19, 2026
Philadelphia Union
2
MLS
Aug. 22, 2026
Toronto FC
1
MLS
Aug. 29, 2026
CF Montéal
5
MLS
Sept. 5, 2026
Atlanta United
2
MLS
Sept. 9, 2026
Chicago Fire
1
MLS
Sept. 12, 2026
Nashville SC
1
MLS
Sept. 16, 2026
Cruz Azul
2
Campeones Cup
Sept. 20, 2026
San Diego FC
1
MLS
Sept. 27, 2026
Columbus Crew
1
MLS
Oct. 6, 2026
Benin
3
International Friendly
Oct. 10, 2026
DC United
2
MLS
Oct. 14, 2026
NYCFC
1
MLS
Oct. 17, 2026
Atlanta United
3
MLS
Total:
26
Messi Closing in on Barcelona Record
Messi’s 14 consecutive games with a goal contribution is the second longest run of his career, only bested by the 17-match streak he produced back in 2011 for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.
A then 23-year-old Messi opened up 2011 registering a goal involvement in 16 straight appearances for Barça, plus he also had a goal and an assist for Argentina in one of the two matches he played against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal during his international career.
The 17-game run started in his first appearance of the year on Jan. 5 and ended on March. 8. In total, Messi had a simply otherworldly 19 goals and 10 assists during that time.
During 2010–11, Messi finished the season with 53 goals and 27 assists, helping Barcelona to the La Liga title and the second Champions League crown conquered during the Guardiola era.
With just four games remaining in the 2026 MLS regular season, Messi could potentially break his own record as Miami look to secure the highest seed possible in the Eastern Conference standings before their title defense reaches its climax in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Lionel Messi’s 17-Game Goal Contribution Run: Full Details
Date
Rival
G+A
Competition
Jan. 5, 2011
Athletic Club
1
Copa del Rey
Jan. 8, 2011
RC Deportivo
3
La Liga
Jan. 12, 2011
Real Betis
3
Copa del Rey
Jan. 16, 2011
Malaga
1
La Liga
Jan. 19, 2011
Real Betis
1
Copa del Rey
Jan. 22, 2011
Racing Santander
2
La Liga
Jan. 26, 2011
Almería
3
Copa del Rey
Jan. 29, 2011
Hércules FC
2
La Liga
Feb. 5, 2011
Atlético Madrid
3
La Liga
Feb. 9, 2011
Portugal
2
International Friendly
Feb. 12, 2011
Sporting Gijón
1
La Liga
Feb. 16, 2011
Arsenal
1
Champions League
Feb. 20, 2011
Athletic Club
1
La Liga
Feb. 26, 2011
Mallorca
1
La Liga
March 2, 2011
Valencia
1
La Liga
March 5, 2011
Real Zaragoza
1
La Liga
March 8, 2011
Arsenal
2
Champions League
Total:
29
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.