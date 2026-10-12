Lionel Messi Names USMNT Youngster Among 10 Future Stars

Cavan Sullivan is making waves across U.S. soccer, but it is teammate Zavier Gozo who is flying the flag in Lionel Messi’s latest list of 10 rising stars to watch across the globe.

The concept started back in 2015, with an adidas campaign titled “Backed by Messi” running for two years before being shelved until a rebrand in 2024, with this being the sixth time Messi has given his backing to 10 up-and-coming youngsters.

The USMNT had several contenders to make this list after plenty of young talents stood out in the latest camp. Sullivan may have commanded the headlines but, having featured in Messi’s list two years ago, it is 19-year-old winger Gozo who gets the nod this time around.

Crystal Palace paid $15 million to land Gozo’s signature in the summer, rewarding him for an excellent 18 months in Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake. In the 2026 season, Gozo scored six goals and contributed four assists in just 16 MLS games before taking his talents over to Europe.

Like Sullivan, Gozo was rewarded for his impressive form with a place in the USMNT’s September-October roster, making his debut for the team off the bench in the 4–1 win over Peru.

The 10 Rising Stars Backed by Lionel Messi in 2026

Max Dowman has already made an impact on senior soccer. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tomás Aranda (Boca Juniors)

(Boca Juniors) Max Dowman (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Jesús Rodríguez (Como)

(Como) Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

(AZ Alkmaar) Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)

(Tijuana) Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

(Eintracht Frankfurt) Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea Women)

(Chelsea Women) Giovanna Waksman (OL Lyonnes)

(OL Lyonnes) Lotta Wrede (Hamburger Frauen)

One player from Messi’s homeland of Argentina makes the cut. Boca Juniors playmaker Tomás Aranda, 19, has risen through the club’s youth academy to wear the famous No. 10 jersey for the senior team.

European audiences will need no introduction to Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman, the record-breaking 16-year-old on the fringes of the England national team. He joins Gozo as the two representatives from the Premier League.

Como winger Jesús Rodríguez has already made plenty of noise at senior level, having joined the Serie A side from Real Betis in a package worth over $31 million in the summer of 2025. Similarly, AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit is an increasingly well-known name after months of transfer rumors linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The rumor mill has also got its hands on 17-year-old Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, widely hailed as Mexican soccer’s next great hope. Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Can Uzun rounds out the male players on the list.

Messi’s list also includes three female players, starting with 17-year-old Chelsea left back Chloe Sarwie, another right on the fringes of a major first-team breakthrough. OL Lyonnes midfielder Giovanna Waksman also makes the cut, with the Brazilian 17-year-old having spent three years honing her craft in Florida before earning a blockbuster move to France.

The versatile Lotta Wrede of Hamburg takes the list to 10.

Messi’s Mixed History With Wonderkid Predictions

Messi has missed the mark with several of his picks. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Looking back at Messi’s previous lists, it is clear that earning a spot is far from an assurance of future superstardom.

Timo Werner stands out as the biggest name from 2015 alongside ex-Manchester United striker James Wilson and former Chelsea duo Kenedy and Jeremie Boga. Gyasi Zardes and Khiry Shelton both went on to enjoy respectable MLS careers.

Twelve months later, Messi offered up the likes of Davide Calabria and Kasper Dolberg as his ones to watch on a list that also featured two MLS talents. Alex Muyl and Kekuta Manneh. Former Chelsea midfielder Nathan and Muangthong United’s Chanathips Songkrasin are among those to have fallen somewhat short of expectations.

The series went on hiatus until 2024, when Lamine Yamal was the headline name alongside the Philadelphia Union’s Sullivan. Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız also features in the star-studded group.

In 2025, Messi highlighted a handful of youngsters that are still making waves today. Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, Como’s Nico Paz, Paris Saint-Germain winger Mika Godts and 19-year-old USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes were all backed for stardom by the Inter Miami forward, who is hoping to sweep his misses from 10 years ago under the rug.