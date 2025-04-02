Liverpool 1–0 Everton: Player Ratings From Reds' Clinical Merseyside Derby Victory
Two months after a drama-filled Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Liverpool enacted their revenge on Everton with a 1–0 victory at Anfield.
Liverpool returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to take on Everton. The Reds looked to secure all three points this time around after the first Merseyside derby of the season ended in a 2–2 draw (and with four red cards). The hosts also came into the fixture eager to get back to winning ways after their Champions League exit and Carabao Cup final defeat.
Except it was the Toffees that had the better of the chances in the first half. In fact, Liverpool were fortunate not to go down the tunnel trailing by a goal; Beto had a goal wiped away for offside in the 20th minute and then was denied by the woodwork 13 minutes later. Arne Slot's men, meanwhile, mustered just a single shot on target in 45 minutes.
Liverpool looked much better to start the second half and Diogo Jota sent Anfield to its feet when he found the Reds' breakthrough in the 57th minute. Luis Díaz sent a brilliant backheel to Jota, who dribbled past Idrissa Gueye into the box, evaded James Tarkowski and fired a right-footed finish into the back of the net. The goal is Jota's first in three months for Liverpool.
The hosts protected their lead for the remainder of the match and secured their first Merseyside derby victory under Slot. Liverpool's lead atop the table is back to 12 points and it is looking like only a matter of time before they lift the Premier League title.
Check out the player ratings from Liverpool's victory below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
7.4/10
RB: Curtis Jones
7.7/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.1/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.9/10
LB: Andy Robertson
7.8/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.8/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.5/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.1/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.7/10
LW: Luis Díaz
8.7/10
ST: Diogo Jota
8/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (75' for Jota)
6.2/10
SUB: Cody Gakpo (86' for Díaz)
N/A
SUB: Wataru Endo (93' for Salah)
N/A