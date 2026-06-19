Liverpool 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Man Utd, Everton Derby Dates, Full Schedule
Liverpool’s full list of fixtures for the 2026–27 Premier League season have been confirmed, with the Reds starting on the road under new manager Andoni Iraola.
Arne Slot was fired at the end of a truly dismal 2025–26 campaign, in which he ripped up the foundations laid during the title-winning season and ultimately steered Liverpool to a sub-par fifth-placed finish. Iraola, formerly of Bournemouth, has been tasked with propelling the Reds back to the summit of English football.
The Spaniard’s first competitive match in charge of the Reds will prove tricky, however, with an opener away at Newcastle United providing an early test of his credentials. Things get easier thereafter, but a clash with Manchester City at Anfield in October will be his first fixture against a world-class opponent as Liverpool boss.
November will be a month fueled by anxiety and excitement as a clash at home to fierce rivals Manchester United is followed by the Merseyside derby away at Everton the following weekend. Liverpool face United again in January, this time at Old Trafford, and their home fixture with the Toffees, once again, comes just one week later.
Games against Premier League champions Arsenal are staged in October at Anfield and February at the Emirates Stadium, with Liverpool finishing their campaign against Iraola’s old side Bournemouth on home soil on May 30.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.
August
Date / Time
Fixture
23 August—11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
September
Date / Time
Fixture
5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool
12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Fulham
19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
October
Date / Time
Fixture
10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Brentford vs. Liverpool
24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
November
Date / Time
Fixture
7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Everton vs. Liverpool
December
Date / Time
Fixture
2 December—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Sunderland
5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Leeds United
19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Hull City vs. Liverpool
30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
January
Date / Time
Fixture
2 January—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Coventry City
6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Sunderland vs. Liverpool
16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Everton
February
Date / Time
Fixture
6 February—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Coventry City vs. Liverpool
20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Hull City
27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
March
Date / Time
Fixture
3 March—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town
20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Fulham vs. Liverpool
April
Date / Time
Fixture
10 April—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
May
Date / Time
Fixture
1 May—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Brentford
23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.