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Liverpool 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Man Utd, Everton Derby Dates, Full Schedule

Andoni Iraola is now steering the ship after a disastrous 2025–26 campaign for the Reds.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Liverpool begin with a tough away day.
Liverpool begin with a tough away day. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool’s full list of fixtures for the 2026–27 Premier League season have been confirmed, with the Reds starting on the road under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Arne Slot was fired at the end of a truly dismal 2025–26 campaign, in which he ripped up the foundations laid during the title-winning season and ultimately steered Liverpool to a sub-par fifth-placed finish. Iraola, formerly of Bournemouth, has been tasked with propelling the Reds back to the summit of English football.

The Spaniard’s first competitive match in charge of the Reds will prove tricky, however, with an opener away at Newcastle United providing an early test of his credentials. Things get easier thereafter, but a clash with Manchester City at Anfield in October will be his first fixture against a world-class opponent as Liverpool boss.

November will be a month fueled by anxiety and excitement as a clash at home to fierce rivals Manchester United is followed by the Merseyside derby away at Everton the following weekend. Liverpool face United again in January, this time at Old Trafford, and their home fixture with the Toffees, once again, comes just one week later.

Games against Premier League champions Arsenal are staged in October at Anfield and February at the Emirates Stadium, with Liverpool finishing their campaign against Iraola’s old side Bournemouth on home soil on May 30.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time

Fixture

23 August—11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

September

Date / Time

Fixture

5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool

12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Fulham

19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

October

Date / Time

Fixture

10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Brentford vs. Liverpool

24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

November

Date / Time

Fixture

7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Everton vs. Liverpool

December

Date / Time

Fixture

2 December—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Sunderland

5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Hull City vs. Liverpool

30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

January

Date / Time

Fixture

2 January—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Coventry City

6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Sunderland vs. Liverpool

16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Everton

February

Date / Time

Fixture

6 February—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Coventry City vs. Liverpool

20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Hull City

27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

March

Date / Time

Fixture

3 March—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town

20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Fulham vs. Liverpool

April

Date / Time

Fixture

10 April—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

May

Date / Time

Fixture

1 May—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Brentford

23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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