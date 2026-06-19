Liverpool 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Man Utd, Everton Derby Dates, Full Schedule

Liverpool’s full list of fixtures for the 2026–27 Premier League season have been confirmed, with the Reds starting on the road under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Arne Slot was fired at the end of a truly dismal 2025–26 campaign, in which he ripped up the foundations laid during the title-winning season and ultimately steered Liverpool to a sub-par fifth-placed finish. Iraola, formerly of Bournemouth, has been tasked with propelling the Reds back to the summit of English football.

The Spaniard’s first competitive match in charge of the Reds will prove tricky, however, with an opener away at Newcastle United providing an early test of his credentials. Things get easier thereafter, but a clash with Manchester City at Anfield in October will be his first fixture against a world-class opponent as Liverpool boss.

November will be a month fueled by anxiety and excitement as a clash at home to fierce rivals Manchester United is followed by the Merseyside derby away at Everton the following weekend. Liverpool face United again in January, this time at Old Trafford, and their home fixture with the Toffees, once again, comes just one week later.

Games against Premier League champions Arsenal are staged in October at Anfield and February at the Emirates Stadium, with Liverpool finishing their campaign against Iraola’s old side Bournemouth on home soil on May 30.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time Fixture 23 August—11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

September

Date / Time Fixture 5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool 12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Fulham 19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

October

Date / Time Fixture 10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Manchester City 17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Brentford vs. Liverpool 24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Arsenal

November

Date / Time Fixture 7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Manchester United 28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Everton vs. Liverpool

December

Date / Time Fixture 2 December—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Sunderland 5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Liverpool 12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Leeds United 19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur 26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Hull City vs. Liverpool 30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

January

Date / Time Fixture 2 January—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Coventry City 6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Sunderland vs. Liverpool 16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace 23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Liverpool 30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Everton

February

Date / Time Fixture 6 February—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Arsenal vs. Liverpool 10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Coventry City vs. Liverpool 20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Hull City 27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

March

Date / Time Fixture 3 March—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town 20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Fulham vs. Liverpool

April

Date / Time Fixture 10 April—10 a.m. a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Newcastle United 17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool 24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Leeds United vs. Liverpool

May

Date / Time Fixture 1 May—3 p.m. a.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Chelsea 8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Liverpool 15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Brentford 23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool 30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

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