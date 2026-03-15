Liverpool’s Commitment to Alisson Speaks Volumes

Liverpool have chosen to trigger the one-year extension clause in the contract of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, multiple reports confirm.

The Brazilian’s contract was due to expire this summer, yet there’s been no serious talk of him leaving Anfield at the end of the season. He’s remained Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, ahead of Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, and The Athletic and ESPN state he’ll now be staying put until 2027.

By the time his latest contract expires, Alisson will be approaching 35 years old and almost a decade’s service at Liverpool.

Still Among the Best in the Business

Alisson remains one of the best in the world. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Alisson’s status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world was cemented a long time ago. When he was signed from Roma in a deal approaching £70 million, there were a number of concerns raised about whether or not he could hack the level of the Premier League.

Not only did Alisson rise to the challenge, he quickly became the face of modern day goalkeeping in England. A tremendous shot-stopper and supremely calm with the ball at his feet, he’s put in countless incredible displays when Liverpool have needed him, playing a key role in their Premier League and Champions League successes under Jürgen Klopp.

He was also a key figure for Arne Slot’s title winners last season, though he doesn’t get much credit for his performances as the Reds cruised to their second top flight crown in five years as their challengers fell by the wayside.

The signing of Mamardashvili was an indication that Liverpool were starting to look to the future, but Alisson has retained his place as the club’s starter and doesn’t look likely to relinquish his spot anytime soon. The only real issue has been a series of niggling injuries that have confined the 33-year-old to the treatment room on occasion.

Fortunately for Alisson, but not so much Liverpool, Mamardashvili hasn’t grasped his chance with both hands. A couple of lackluster displays suggest the former Valencia stopper needs more time to get used to playing on such a big stage, and he can learn plenty from Alisson in the next 15 months—has played 330 times for the Reds across all competitions and has all the experience in the world.

Liverpool Decision Smart Business

Giorgi Mamardashvili hasn’t seized his opportunity when its been presented. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Liverpool’s hierarchy clearly recognize that Alisson still has plenty to offer, and they would find it incredibly difficult to find a replacement who comes anywhere near to his level. Having him and Mamardashvili on the books is a position of real strength, and if the latter is prepared to wait one more year before taking on the role of first-choice, it gives manager Arne Slot one less thing to worry about.

The Dutchman’s second year on Merseyside has been far from straightforward. A lack of consistency, mixed with countless individual errors and a general downturn in quality, has seen Liverpool fail to put up any kind of fight in this year’s Premier League title race.

At the time of writing, Liverpool are 22 points behind leaders Arsenal and are scrapping with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

They have other problem positions to fill in the transfer market, despite the early signing of center back Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes, and may need to invest a good chunk of money in order to conclude the business that’s required.

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