Liverpool Miss Out on Another Mohamed Salah Replacement: Who Else Could the Reds Sign?

Liverpool look set to miss out on Hoffenheim and Côte d’Ivoire winger Bazoumana Touré, who was among those under consideration as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

After fellow Ivorian talent Yan Diomande conveyed his preference to join Paris Saint-Germain in the event he leaves RB Leipzig this summer, Touré had emerged as a more attainable alternative. But reports now suggest the 20-year-old is heading to Newcastle United instead.

The Athletic notes that Newcastle have “reached an agreement” with Hoffenheim over Touré, who is expected to arrive in north-east England for a medical now that Côte d’Ivoire is out of the World Cup.

Touré is more assist-heavy than Diomande, getting 12 in the Bundesliga last season compared to the latter’s nine. But Diomande scored 15 times across all competitions, compared to Touré’s five. Both are primarily left wingers, but then it was never going to be a case of directly replacing Salah.

Liverpool have, of course, already secured the capture of Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna for £34.5 million ($46.1 million). The young Spaniard is a winger capable of playing on either flank and had, ironically, also been a target for Newcastle until he picked Anfield.

Alternative Mohamed Salah Replacements Liverpool Could Sign

Mohamed Salah has officially left Liverpool. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Even with Muñoz already through the door, Liverpool could do with more as the Reds look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025–26 and also move into a post-Salah existence in the smoothest way possible—even a ‘poor’ season from the Egyptian in his final year yielded 22 goals and assists.

Bradley Barcola being pushed to the periphery at PSG is not a reflection on his quality, more the level of competition he has found himself up against in the French capital since Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arrived at the club. Barcola only started 21 times in Ligue 1 last season, while he fell into a bench role after the round of 16 in the Champions League. The situation is only likely to get worse should Diomande sign for PSG, all of which could spell an exit for Barcola.

Liverpool wouldn’t be the only suitor as the Frenchman fits the bill for what Manchester United are also believed to be looking for. Chelsea have been interested in the past, and Arsenal have room to upgrade their title-winning squad on the left flank.

The problem is, PSG are reported to be asking more than £116 million ($155.1 million) for Barcola after seeing some of the other deals—like Elliot Anderson—being agreed this summer.

Liverpool might do well to consider Rayan for the role instead. The Brazilian teenager only joined Bournemouth in January but did sufficiently well in the Premier League in a few short months to command a place in his country’s World Cup squad.

The chance to immediately reunite with Andoni Iraola shouldn’t be underestimated either.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh is a name that has been linked with Liverpool, but comes as a little more of a gamble. There is no doubt the Gambia international is full of potential and has room to grow at the age of just 21, but his goal and assist record in a Brighton team that generally impressed last season suggests he needs more help and/or time to grow.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo also represents high risk, high reward. The 21-year-old Belgian has spent the last two seasons with Lille and has made a handful of sub appearances at the World Cup. Estimations of his price tag vary wildly, with different reports quoting from €30 million (£25.7 million, $34.3 million) up to €70 million (£59.9 million, $80.1 million).

Jarrod Bowen is a low-risk option. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

The safest bet, but a short-term investment, Liverpool could get is Jarrod Bowen. The West Ham United captain, who will turn 30 before the end of 2026, has 119 goals and assists to his name in 238 Premier League appearances since. The majority have come since 2021.

The downside is what kind of return Liverpool would get on their investment and what the player’s ceiling is now, with Bowen arguably already through the peak of his career.

Anybody able to command a place in France’s World Cup squad ought to be taken seriously, and Maghnes Akliouche is exactly that. The Monaco winger managed a respectable tally of 18 goals and assists across all competitions last season, including four in the Champions League. Having entered the final two years of contract in the principality, now might be a time to consider what is next.

Mohamed Salah Compared to Replacement Targets

Player Club 2025–26 G/A Contract Expiry Mohamed Salah N/A 22 N/A Yan Diomande RB Leipzig 26 2030 Bazoumana Touré Hoffenheim 17 2029 Bradley Barcola PSG 20 2028 Rayan Bournemouth 9* 2031 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 7 2029 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 23 2030 Maghnes Akliouche Monaco 18 2028

*only played half the 2025–26 season

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC