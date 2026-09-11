Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Isak Targeting More Goals at Anfield

After an awkward start to Andoni Iraola’s reign, things are looking up for Liverpool off the back of successive victories.

The Reds followed their first domestic win of the season over Ipswich Town by beating Atlético Madrid 2–1 in their Champions League opener on Wednesday. While another imperfect performance, there were more encouraging signs for the Reds, especially during the second half.

Liverpool must now turn their attention back to the Premier League, with Fulham visiting Anfield on Saturday under the guidance of former player Álvaro Arbeloa. The Cottagers may have lost all three league games thus far, but they have the capacity to cause issues on Merseyside.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up for the encounter.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian, surprisingly omitted by Carlo Ancelotti from the latest national team squad, produced an utterly stunning fingertip save against Atlético. A reminder of his immense talent.

RB: Ronald Araújo—The Barcelona loanee has made the right back position his own. Stellar displays against Ipswich and Atléti have thrust him ahead of the underperforming Jeremie Frimpong in the pecking order.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—Improving with each passing match, Jacquet continues to impress early in his Liverpool career. The 21-year-old looks the real deal.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Only Granit Xhaka (7.7) has averaged more accurate long passes than Van Dijk (6.7) this season. The Dutchman’s pinpoint cross-field switches remain crucial to Liverpool building attacks.

LB: Milos Kerkez—The Hungarian has made another unconvincing start to a season with the Reds and seldom cuts an assured figure. Fulham may look to target him as a result.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai scored his second goal of the season during another all-action display against Atléti. He will be more grateful for Araújo’s form than most as it ensures he can play in his preferred midfield role, rather than being shunted to right back as emergency cover.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine has revealed his sadness over not being offered a fresh Liverpool contract, but his current form will certainly have the club ready to enter negotiations. He’s been back to his best in the engine room and scored a thumping winner midweek.

RW: Victor Muñoz—With Cody Gakpo an injury doubt and Rio Ngumoha featuring midweek, Iraola should restore Muñoz to the starting lineup.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Nobody covered more ground than Wirtz (7.52 miles) in the clash with Atléti, highlighting the impact Iraola’s high-pressing philosophy is having on the playmaker.

LW: Bradley Barcola—Iraola has confirmed that Barcola merely suffered with cramp against Atléti having been substituted on the hour. “He should be available if everything goes normal,” the Spaniard confirmed during his prematch press conference.

ST: Alexander Isak—Isak is seeking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since Jan. 2025, and Fulham’s leaky defense will offer him plenty of encouragement. He has just one goal in six past games against the west Londoners, though.