Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Isak, Gakpo Injuries Create Conundrum

Andoni Iraola faces the biggest match of his Liverpool tenure when Manchester City visit Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, and the Spaniard has been handed some selection dilemmas ahead of kickoff.

The Reds return from the international break in sixth place after an unbeaten beginning to Iraola’s reign. Victories over Ipswich Town and his former club Bournemouth have been surrounded by frustrating draws to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Iraola will be keen for his side to clinch a statement victory against the Cityzens, who are playing their first match since being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules, but his selection pool has been restricted by injuries suffered over the international period.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up for a massive match.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

GK: Alisson—Having just turned 34 years old last week, Alisson received a well-earned rest over the international period after being omitted from Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil roster in favor of some untested options.

RB: Ronald Araújo—The Barcelona loanee was much busier over the past few weeks, facing Japan and South Korea before being rested against India during Uruguay’s tour of Asia.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—Despite suffering a slight hamstring injury over a first international break with France’s senior side, Iraola has confirmed that Jacquet is “ready to go” for the upcoming duel with Erling Haaland.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk’s battles with the Norwegian colossus have always been fiercely competitive and thoroughly enjoyable to watch. Haaland will offer the Liverpool captain another tough test.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez scored his first-ever Hungary goal over the international break, but he’ll be far more focused on his defensive duties against Iliman Ndiaye.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai played 80 minutes or more in each of Hungary’s four UEFA Nations League matches, meaning their might be some fatigue in his legs for the visit for the Cityzens.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Fresh from handing Lionel Messi his official Argentina send-off, Mac Allister returns to club action seeking to continue the impressive form exhibited during the opening month of the campaign.

RW: Victor Muñoz—Iraola has trialed several of his left wingers on the right flank with no natural option in the role. Muñoz has performed admirably when deployed there and could earn the nod against City.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Pressure continues to rise on Wirtz as he falls short of expectations in a Liverpool jersey. Once again, however, he delivered for Germany over the break, scoring on his first start under Jürgen Klopp.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—Cody Gakpo has been ruled out of the City match after sustaining an injury on duty with the Netherlands, opening the door for young Ngumoha to cause issues down the left wing.

ST: Bradley Barcola—Alexander Isak was also struck by the injury curse while away with Sweden and Iraola has confirmed his absence for the City game. That may force the Liverpool boss to use Barcola as a creative solution in the No. 9 role—which he’s played occasionally before.