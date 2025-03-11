Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League
Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield with looking to protect their one goal advantage and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.
The Reds were outplayed unlike any other time this season; however, a record-setting performance by Alisson and a late out-of-nowhere goal from Harvey Elliot saw them escape the Parc des Princes with a 1–0 win.
Anfield on a big European night rivals any other hostile atmosphere in the continent and Liverpool will need their home crowd against a PSG side that will come into the game confident, knowing that if they replicate their efforts from the first leg, they can pull off the upset.
Connor Bradley and Joe Gomez remain injured and there's still a question mark over Cody Gakpo's availability after a recent set-back in his recovery. Mohamed Salah will be tasked with the bulk of the attacking responsibilities. With the Premier League title within reach, Arne Slot will hope to dispatch PSG to have a similar run in the Champions League, to quickly focus on the upcoming Carabao Cup final, in the pursuit of a potential treble.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. PSG on Tuesday, Mar. 11.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian had arguably his best ever performance for liverpool in the first leg.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—There's a chance this is Alexander-Arnold's last Champions League game as a Liverpool player.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Both Liverpool center backs will be tested by PSG's shifty front line.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain will occupy his regular spot in the lineup.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The Scot struggled against Ousmane Dembélé a week ago and hill hope for a better performance.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchamn will be key to offer stability and muscle in midfield against a high-energy PSG midfield three.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister must be at his best to help Liverpool control the game in possession.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Liverpool's talisman is having a record-breaking season and another strong performances in the Champions League will only increase his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian could find himself with more freedom to operate and create danger in the final third with PSG obligated to score and take risks.
LW: Luis Díaz—With Gakpo not fully healthy, the Colombian will play in his natural position on the left wing.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguay international set-up Liverpool's winner in Paris and fueled Liverpool's comeback vs. Southampton over the weekend.