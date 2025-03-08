Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday looking to extend their lead atop the table to 16 points.
Liverpool continue to dominate in the Premier League while carrying a one goal lead into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Reds were outmatched midweek by PSG, but still found a way through thanks to Harvey Elliott's heroics off the bench and Alisson's form in goal.
Now, against the worst team in the league in Southampton, Arne Slot could rotate his side giving key players a rest. Dropping points wouldn't be the end of the world in terms of the title race, but Slot has the next UCL leg and the Carabao Cup final to take into consideration. If Slot can offer the likes of Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and others rest and still secure three points, it'll be a great weekend for the Reds.
Here's how Liverpool could line up at Anfield on Saturday, Mar. 8.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian keeps his place in net.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold should start given Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are dealing with injuries.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Quansah comes in for Konate pairing Van Dijk in defense.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain starts once again, but could be an early substitute if the Reds jump out to a lead fast.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—Tsimikas comes in for Robertson.
CM: Wataru Endo—The Japanese midfielder offers a rest to Gravenberch.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine starts to keep some consistency in midfield.
RW: Federico Chiesa—Chiesa comes into the side for Salah giving the Egyptian a much-needed rest to keep his legs fresh for PSG.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai starts, but is another player who could be substituted early.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian starts off the left given Cody Gakpo's absence.
ST: Diogo Jota—Jota leads the line once again.