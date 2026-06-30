Liverpool’s Pursuit of Mohamed Salah Replacement Hits Major Obstacles

Liverpool are ready to spend big on a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, but reports have revealed just how difficult that quest is proving to be.

Salah left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, bringing the curtain down on a glorious nine-year tenure that yielded a whopping 257 goals in 442 games and saw the Egyptian earn a reputation as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande appeared to be Liverpool’s top target to replace Salah, but The Athletic were first to reveal that the Côte d’Ivoire winger would rather complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, who are actively working on a deal.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, things have only become more complex in the days that have followed.

What’s the Latest on Diomande?

Yan Diomande appeared to be the priority. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

News of Diomande’s preference to join PSG came shortly after it was reported that the Parisians would only pursue a move if he made it clear he wanted to join. The 19-year-old wants to work under manager Luis Enrique and believes PSG can help him achieve his goals of winning major silverware and possibly even the Ballon d’Or.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins then claimed Diomande has already reached an agreement over personal terms with PSG, who were then working to strike a deal with Leipzig.

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer was contacted by BILD to discuss Diomande’s future, and he stressed the club’s determination not to sell.

“Of course there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Yan—which also speaks to the incredible performance he delivered last year and shows what great potential he still possesses,” Schäfer said. “Our clear intention is: Yan Diomande will play for RB Leipzig next year. And we’re not backing down from that! We know what we have in him. Of course, if Yan continues like this, the time will come when we give him the opportunity to take the next step—but not this year.

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“In principle, we still have a four-year contract and hold all the cards. Therefore, the current developments are primarily a recognition of his performance. Nothing more and nothing less. And if we can’t find a solution, then we can’t—but he’ll still have a four-year contract. So, to reiterate: Yan Diomande will remain a Leipzig player.”

Diomande was asked for a response ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup round-of-16 clash between Côte d’Ivoire and Norway, doing his best to try and calm the speculation over a transfer that is expected to cost well over $114.2 million (€100 million).

“That’s news to me!” he laughed. “I don’t have internet, I don’t have Instagram, I don’t have TikTok. It is my agent who is talking to the club. I don’t have any information.

“I don’t want to talk about it, even with my agent, because it is an opportunity to play in the World Cup. It is every four years, so you have to make the most of it. I want to make history with my country and give the best of myself.”

Who Will Liverpool Target Now?

Bradley Barcola could be directly impacted by Diomande’s future. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Among those also under consideration at Liverpool is PSG winger Bradley Barcola, whose future at Parc des Princes was thrown into doubt earlier this summer even before the club’s interest in Diomande.

Barcola is believed to be frustrated with a restricted role in Paris, behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé in the pecking order. A move for Diomande, and perhaps even Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco, would appear to open the door for Liverpool to try and land Barcola.

However, the latest line out of PSG, reported by The Athletic, once again complicates things for Liverpool.

PSG are said to be adamant that they do not need to sell Barcola, particularly after agreeing to offload striker Gonçalo Ramos to AC Milan for over $84.5 million (€75 million), and would only listen to offers that they simply could not afford to reject.

Used as a potential marker for PSG’s valuation of Barcola is Manchester City’s impending acquisition of midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for $153.6 million (£116 million, €134.6 million). If PSG are to sell they are expected to demand a higher fee, which could ultimately price Liverpool out of a deal.

Alternative Targets for Liverpool

Yankuba Minteh is thought to be of interest. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Clearly, Liverpool may need to get creative in their pursuit of a new winger, with two of the top players on the market seemingly unattainable at this point. Michael Olise, long touted as a dream replacement for Salah, is also likely to be impossible to sign—as Real Madrid have discovered.

Reports have named Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion as a key option for Liverpool, who are also believed to be following Köln’s Said El Mala and Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Touré.

There are still a handful of big names that could prove to be attainable for Liverpool. AC Milan’s Rafael Leão has already communicated a desire to leave his current employers this summer and is known to be interested in a switch to the Premier League.

A move for Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız would likely be a little more complicated and expensive, but the 21-year-old continues to be linked with a blockbuster exit from Turin after Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid would likely have come into Liverpool’s thoughts had he not suffered a serious knee injury in March which is expected to keep him out of action until early 2027 at least.

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