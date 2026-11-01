Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Sunday’s sole Premier League match will test Arsenal’s title-winning credentials as they visit Anfield to face Liverpool.

The reigning champions have made an encouraging start to the their title defense, winning seven of their opening eight matches. Their only misstep thus far came away at Brighton & Hove Albion, where they were deservedly thrashed 3–0 during a rare off-day.

The Gunners experienced another away day to forget midweek, however, as they were stunned by League Two outfit Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Following a draw in regulation time, Bruno Guimarães missed the crucial spot kick as their quadruple dreams were shattered in humiliating fashion.

By contrast, Liverpool triumphed in their midweek penalty shootout, beating Chelsea to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. It was their seventh win from their past eight matches, with Andoni Iraola’s men beginning to find form at the perfect juncture.

Their progress under the Spaniard will be put to the ultimate test this weekend, though, with Arsenal formidable opponents. The Reds can take solace from their unbeaten record in this fixture last season, which included a hard-fought 1–0 win on home soil early in the campaign.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners Bounce Back From Embarrassing Loss

Arsenal need a rare Anfield win. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Arsenal are clearly the superior side with greater depth and balance, Liverpool’s current form will certainly offer the Anfield faithful encouragement. They’ve lost just once since Iraola took charge and appear to be slowly adapting to the Spaniard’s demands.

However, Liverpool’s Premier League record on their own patch leaves much to be desired. Before their victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, the Reds hadn’t won a home game in the competition since April, during which time they failed to beat Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Manchester City this season.

Mikel Arteta will lean on his side’s watertight defense on Merseyside, especially with injuries in his forward line. Arsenal reverted to last season’s strengths when beating Everton 2–0 last weekend, scoring twice from set pieces and utilizing their physicality to overpower their visitors.

Nobody has conceded fewer than Arsenal’s five in the league, while Liverpool have been defensively vulnerable and unspectacular in front of goal domestically.

This will be an undoubtedly close contest, but Arsenal’s resilience might edge them over the line.

Arsenal’s superior record : In their eight league matches, the Gunners have racked up 21 points, overcoming the likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa in that time. Liverpool, however, have won just half of their games, and are currently six points behind their upcoming foes.

: In their eight league matches, the Gunners have racked up 21 points, overcoming the likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa in that time. Liverpool, however, have won just half of their games, and are currently six points behind their upcoming foes. Liverpool’s good omen: If the Reds are searching for comfort ahead of a tricky encounter, they can take solace from the fact they’re unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against Arsenal at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–2 Arsenal

Liverpool remain without several long-term absentees, with Hugo Ekitiké, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni still missing through injuries suffered last season. Jeremie Frimpong is also in the treatment room until after the November international break.

In better news, Iraola has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Muñoz “have a chance” of making the matchday squad this weekend, although neither appear likely to start if they’re available.

Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak will all return to the starting lineup after being used from the bench midweek, while Alexis Mac Allister, Milos Kerkez, Jérémy Jacquet and Alisson will also re-enter the XI.

Ronald Araújo will return to right back having been used centrally against Chelsea, while Cody Gakpo will move to the opposite flank following his outing as a striker.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Arteta has offered positive updates on the fitness of Declan Rice, Christos Tzolis and Riccardo Calafiori, all of whom trained on Friday and should be available.

Noni Madueke’s involvement is less certain as he battles an ankle injury, but with Bukayo Saka injured and Max Dowman suspended, Arteta will be eager to have the former Chelsea winger involved from the start.

After sweeping changes for the Fleetwood defeat, an entirely new defense should be selected—although William Saliba is still injured. David Raya will return between the posts, likely joined by Calafiori, Ben White, Ezri Konsa and Gabriel.

Bruno Guimarães and Martin Ødegaard should come back into midfield alongside Rice, while Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz appear likeliest to make up the remainder of the offense.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Rice; Madueke, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Sunday, Nov. 1 Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Andy Madley

Andy Madley VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

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