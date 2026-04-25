Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool set out on a revenge mission this Saturday when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield in the Premier League.

The clubs have already locked horns on three separate occasions this season, all of which have ended in defeat for Liverpool. There was penalty shootout heartbreak in the Community Shield, late misery in the Premier League and pure humiliation in the Carabao Cup, with the Reds desperate to earn a slice of redemption this time around.

Victory over the Eagles would also do wonders for Liverpool’s Champions League bid. Currently perched in fifth, they would move eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion by conquering Oliver Glasner’s men, all but securing their place in Europe’s premier competition with four games to spare.

Palace will prove an awkward opponent, however, especially considering their recent purple patch of form. They have lost just two of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in four Premier League games—as well as on their last four trips to Anfield.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Score Prediction

Liverpool Earn Much-Need Revenge

Liverpool secured a morale-boosting win last weekend. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool’s confidence levels will have risen following last weekend’s last-gasp Merseyside derby victory and the buffer they have created between themselves and sixth. While the Reds are still operating beneath themselves, they have now won their last two Premier League matches and have no other distractions down the stretch.

Palace do have other competitions on their mind, however; the Eagles face their Conference League semifinal first leg with Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday night. They will be wary of exerting too much energy at Anfield, perhaps opening the door to a third straight domestic win for the Reds.

Anfield advantage : Liverpool’s form has been wildly inconsistent no matter the venue, but they have been much sharper at Anfield than on their travels. Losing just three league games on their own patch and winning nine of 16 in total, home advantage could prove the difference between the sides.

: Liverpool’s form has been wildly inconsistent no matter the venue, but they have been much sharper at Anfield than on their travels. Losing just three league games on their own patch and winning nine of 16 in total, home advantage could prove the difference between the sides. Set pieces : Liverpool’s growing reliance on set pieces and Virgil van Dijk’s aerial prowess will alarm Palace. Only four teams have conceded more from set pieces than them in the Premier League this term, while Liverpool boast the fifth-strongest record from dead balls in the division.

: Liverpool’s growing reliance on set pieces and Virgil van Dijk’s aerial prowess will alarm Palace. Only four teams have conceded more from set pieces than them in the Premier League this term, while Liverpool boast the fifth-strongest record from dead balls in the division. Alternative ambitions: With European qualification appearing unlikely via their Premier League position, Palace’s eggs are in the Conference League basket as they chase another trophy in Glasner’s final season. Liverpool will be the more motivated on Saturday, with the Eagles casting one eye to Thursday’s semifinal.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Crystal Palace

There will be changes from the derby. | FotMob

Liverpool’s injury issues worsened at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last Sunday, Giorgi Mamardashvili suffering a nasty wound during the encounter. With Alisson already sidelined, third-choice stopper Freddie Woodman came on for his Premier League debut, and he will start again on Saturday.

Joe Gomez’s latest injury adds to Liverpool’s right back woes, with Conor Bradley already out for the season. With Arne Slot not overly convinced by Jeremie Frimpong, he could opt for Dominik Szoboszlai in the role.

Hugo Ekitiké’s long-term injury means the ineffective Alexander Isak needs to hit some form, while the absences of Wataru Endō and Giovanni Leoni limit Slot’s options elsewhere.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Adam Wharton should return from injury. | FotMob

The Eagles will certainly be without forwards Eddie Nketiah and Evann Guessand this weekend. The duo is also joined by Cheick Doucouré in the treatment room.

Glasner revealed after Monday’s goalless draw with West Ham United that Adam Wharton was only absent as a precaution, insisting the England international should return at Anfield.

Ismaïla Sarr is another who could come back into the team having been benched last time out, the Senegalese winger having scored seven goals in nine past meetings with Liverpool—only against Aston Villa has he scored more.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Neil Davies

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States NBCSN, Peacock United Kingdom N/A Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

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