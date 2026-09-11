Liverpool vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool are searching for a third-successive victory across all competitions when hosting Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

After back-to-back draws to kickstart the Andoni Iraola era, the Reds have beaten Ipswich Town and Atlético Madrid to ignite the Spaniard’s reign. Victory over the latter midweek showcased their flaws and strengths as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister ensured a winning start to the Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa, formerly a Liverpool player, is still awaiting his first Premier League point, with dismal defending having proven costly in losses to Chelsea, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. Pressure is already rising for the ex-Real Madrid boss.

Liverpool have only been defeated by Fulham twice during the past 14 years, but recent meetings have often been fiercely fought. In fact, the Merseysiders have only won one of the past four clashes.

Liverpool vs. Fulham Score Prediction

Reds Clinch Third-Successive Win

Liverpool are flying high after back-to-back wins. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Confidence is a powerful catalyst in soccer. Liverpool enter the weekend brimming with confidence after successive victories, while Fulham’s miserable stretch leaves them short of belief heading to Anfield.

The Reds would be favorites regardless of form considering the quality they possess, especially in the final third. They have scored twice in each of their four competitive matches this season, with the resurgence of Alexander Isak and recent addition of Bradley Barcola elevating Iraola’s offense further.

There remain defensive vulnerabilities in Liverpool’s ranks, as shown against Atléti midweek, but they should have the firepower to overcome Fulham, who have shipped plenty of goals themselves during the early rounds.

This one, bar a mighty upset, seems pretty clear cut.

Goals galore : Both clubs have been involved in some high-scoring affairs this season. Fulham have suffered two separate 3–2 defeats, while Liverpool started the term with successive 2–2 draws. Defensive issues in both camps should facilitate another goal-laden match.

: Both clubs have been involved in some high-scoring affairs this season. Fulham have suffered two separate 3–2 defeats, while Liverpool started the term with successive 2–2 draws. Defensive issues in both camps should facilitate another goal-laden match. Fulham’s Anfield difficulties : One has to glance back to May 2012 for the last time the Cottagers beat Liverpool at Anfield in front of supporters. They have won just two of their last 33 visits to the venue.

: One has to glance back to May 2012 for the last time the Cottagers beat Liverpool at Anfield in front of supporters. They have won just two of their last 33 visits to the venue. Arbeloa omen: Liverpool’s former players have managed against them from the touchline on five occasions in the Premier League, losing each clash. That’s bad news for Arbeloa, who made 94 appearances on Merseyside.

Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 Fulham

Liverpool were left fearing the worst after Bradley Barcola trudged off the Anfield turf in discomfort after an hour of Atléti’s visit, but Iraola has confirmed the winger was merely suffering with cramps and said he “should be available” this weekend.

Milos Kerkez was also withdrawn on Wednesday with cramps, meaning the under-fire left back is available to play. Cody Gakpo, however, remains a doubt after missing the last match through a minor adductor injury. He will be assessed closer to kickoff.

Iraola issued an update on Hugo Ekitiké’s fitness, with the Frenchman potentially returning form his Achilles injury in Jan. 2027. He finds himself in the treatment room with Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley at present.

Joe Gomez could make the matchday squad this weekend after recovering from a muscle injury.

Iraola might make just one alteration from the Atléti clash, with Victor Muñoz possibly replacing Rio Ngumoha on the wing.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Muñoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Fulham have just one player missing for the trip north, with midfielder Tom Cairney still suffering with a knee injury sustained at the beginning of August. Otherwise, Arbeloa has an entirely clean bill of health.

Despite defeat at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, widespread changes are not expected.

Former Real Madrid duo Gonzalo García and César Palacios will continue in the starting lineup, and Manuel Ángel, their old clubmate at the Bernabéu, could make his Fulham debut from the bench.

Shea Charles faces competition from fellow summer recruit Hugo Larsson for a starting position in midfield, while ex-Elche center back David Affengruber should feature off the bench as he awaits his first appearance.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Larsson, Iwobi; Bobb, King, Palacios; García.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Fulham Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Tom Bramall

Tom Bramall VAR: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Fox One United Kingdom N/A