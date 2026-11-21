Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United tenure begins at a daunting environment for the Argentine, with Liverpool’s cauldron welcoming the Red Devils to Merseyside on Sunday.

While United have found a way to compete at Anfield since succumbing to a 7–0 beatdown in 2023, even claiming victory under Ruben Amorim last season, Pochettino’s record at Liverpool is wretched.

There’s an acceptance that the new manager is inheriting no quick fix, with the current group of players at his disposal seemingly not cut to appease Pochettino’s demands. There’s certainly some quality to work with, but few would suggest Andoni Iraola is worse off on the personnel front, as he prepares to face another Marcelo Bielsa acolyte.

Considering all the players available for selection, here are Sports Illustrated’s thoughts on a combined XI between the two fierce rivals.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd Combined XI

GK: Alisson

Alisson is one of the Premier League’s greatest goalkeepers. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Alisson may no longer be performing at the level he once was, with injuries perhaps taking their toll.

Still, the Brazilian is one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, and he continues to offer glimpses of a more imperious past, with his outstanding save to deny Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis earlier this month a prime example.

RB: Ronald Araújo

Liverpool supporters are falling in love with a loan player. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

A collection of Man Utd managers has found Diogo Dalot irresistible, but we’re going in a different direction.

All of Liverpool’s recognized right backs are either injured or on the comeback trail. It’s been a real problem area for the Reds since Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid, but fortunately, Iraola has stumbled upon a solution.

Supporters are often reminded to never fall in love with a loan player, yet Ronald Araújo has rendered that impossible since rocking up from Barcelona. His deployment as the Vinícius Júnior neutralizer in Catalonia has certainly come in handy for the Reds.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet

Jacquet has been an immediate hit. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sometimes, it doesn’t take long at all to discern whether a player, in the words of Harry Redknapp, is “heading right to the very top.”

Jérémy Jacquet is one such player, having signed from Rennes in January and joining Liverpool in the summer. The young French defender is the archetypal modern-day center back, combining stellar possession play with all the defensive fundamentals one could possibly require. He exudes calm every time he takes to the field.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk makes his 350th Premier League appearance on Sunday. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk is an injury doubt, but is nonetheless expected to make his 350th Premier League appearance on Sunday.

Like Alisson, the Dutchman may not be what he once was, with mental lapses increasing in frequency. The otherworldly consistency of his apex has faded, yet Van Dijk is still capable of producing dominant defensive displays well into his twilight.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw’s injury woes have returned. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Oh, hello Man Utd. Welcome to the party!

In truth, we’re not exactly sure whether Luke Shaw will be available to Pochettino on Merseyside after a six-week absence, but he has trained ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Given Liverpool’s options, Shaw finds his place in the team. He was instrumental in Man Utd’s ascent under Michael Carrick last season, and his absence has proven costly so far this term—due to the club’s decision not to sign an able deputy in the summer.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister is playing for a new contract. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Argentine’s form nose dived in 2025–26, hence why Alexis Mac Allister is yet to extend his contract on Merseyside.

However, Mac Allister has performed this season like a man desperate to put pen to paper. While Iraola has chopped and changed in his engine room, the bitty Argentine has remained a constant, popping up with a goal or two from midfield.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai’s best work at Anfield has come in a more advanced midfield role. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai certainly hasn’t showcased his best stuff in 2026–27, but neither has any of Man Utd’s midfield operators.

The Hungarian slides in alongside Mac Allister on reputation alone, given the role he played in Liverpool’s title success two seasons ago. While Arne Slot’s side collapsed last term, Szoboszlai didn’t allow his level to dip, carrying the Reds on his back at times.

Iraola will hope to eke the best out of him soon.

AM: Bruno Fernandes

The reigning PFA Player of the Year. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has been a million miles off his most destructive form this season, with his demise key to Carrick’s firing. However, it was under Pochettino’s predecessor that the best of the Portuguese manifested, with Fernandes breaking the Premier League’s single-season assist record and claiming PFA Player of the Year honors.

If the visitors are to claim back-to-back wins at Anfield, there’s no doubt that Man Utd’s talisman will play a starring role.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo

There’s a lack of quality options down the right. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool didn’t sign a winger boasting a right-sided preference in the summer despite Mohamed Salah’s departure. Iraola has so far successfully used an array of options as mitigation, from Víctor Muñoz to Rio Ngumoha. Cody Gakpo’s looked sharp, too.

However, in a bid to grant Man Utd greater representation, we’ve snuck Bryan Mbeumo in down the right. An outstanding transition player who scored on this ground last season, the Cameroonian’s best work has arguably arrived in a central position with the Red Devils.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak has found his scoring boots. | pafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

It was a nightmare debut season for Alexander Isak at Liverpool. A limited preseason due to his desire to leave Newcastle United meant he was severely undercooked to start the campaign, and a broken leg sustained at the end of 2026 meant he was absent for much of the second half.

However, there’s been a distinct upsurge in his sophomore year, with the Swede beginning to perform with the swagger that convinced Liverpool to splash a club-record amount to secure his services.

LW: Bradley Barcola

Barcola arrived for huge money in the summer. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Gakpo may feel hard done by, given how well he’s performed after a summer of transfer links away, but we’re backing Bradley Barcola and all the potential the Frenchman boasts.

Barcola arrived toward the end of the summer transfer window having functioned as the fourth horseman in Paris Saint-Germain’s outstanding attack. Like Florian Wirtz, Barcola requires specific conditions to thrive, and we haven’t yet seen the best of the winger.

A reduced preseason as a result of the World Cup and transfer speculation meant it was always going to take a little while for Barcola to find his feet.

FotMob