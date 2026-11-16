Mauricio Pochettino’s Record vs. Liverpool Hints at Recipe for Success in Tough Man Utd Debut

Liverpool at Anfield is perhaps the ultimate test for any Manchester United manager, but that’s what incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino is getting straight off the bat.

Pochettino begins his new chapter on Wednesday, when he will travel from the U.S. to England following Tuesday night’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg against Haiti. He will have, at most, Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the training pitch, before heading west along the M62 with his new team toward Liverpool for Sunday’s match.

The 54-year-old Argentine’s focus is still on his current job, but Saturday’s 6–0 annihilation of Haiti in leg one has taken away from of the pressure. Everything is a little more comfortable now that the USMNT’s place in the semifinals is practically assured.

In spare moments, the back of his mind can perhaps start to wonder what his United team might look like come 4:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Pochettino’s Historic Struggles Against Liverpool

Pochettino was beaten on the biggest stage in 2019. | TF-Images/Getty Images

As a manager, Pochettino has faced Liverpool on 19 previous occasions and has only led teams into battle against Manchester City (23) more often than the Merseysiders.

He has only beaten Liverpool three times, drawing five and losing 11 of those encounters—perhaps most famously and most painfully the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham Hotspur. His teams have scored 20 goals and conceded 33.

It’s not necessarily doom and gloom, though. Michael Carrick couldn’t have asked for a more difficult start to his interim period in charge, tasked with facing Manchester City at Old Trafford and then Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. A United team that hadn’t won in four matches—including FA Cup elimination—turned up big time and prevailed in both.

Pochettino has also had his best moments against Liverpool as a major underdog—with Southampton, than when on a more even footing—with Tottenham and Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Complete Record vs. Liverpool As a Manager

Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals Against 19 3 5 11 20 33

Fast Starts Deliver Results

Pochettino’s Southampton had Liverpool’s number in 2013. | Chris Ison/PA Images via Getty Images

He faced Liverpool for the first time in one of his earliest Southampton matches back in 2013. The retired center back was relatively unknown, with public opinion in England largely sympathetic that predecessor Nigel Adkins had even been fired. In hindsight, the switch was a masterstroke.

The Saints hit Liverpool hard from the start, an early example of that famous Pochettino press and intensity. Morgan Schneiderlin, a future Manchester United recruit, scored after just six minutes and Southampton doubled that lead later in the first half through Rickie Lambert. Liverpool pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time, but the 3–1 victory was ultimately sewn up towards the end of the match when Jay Rodriguez got a third Saints finish.

It was remarkably similar to how Southampton had beaten reigning champions Manchester City by the same scoreline a few weeks earlier, in only Pochettino’s fourth Premier League match—hard and fast from the start, not allowing the opponent to settle, and taking early chances.

Pochettino beat Liverpool 1–0 at Anfield with Southampton the next time he faced them a month into the 2013–14 season—Dejan Lovren scored the only goal. By the end of the campaign, Pochettino left for Spurs, while Liverpool signed Lovren, Lambert and Adam Lallana for a combined £49 million ($64.6 million at today’s rate), while Luke Shaw joined Manchester United as the world’s most expensive teenager and Calum Chambers went to Arsenal.

Southampton celebrated a win at Anfield under Pochettino. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It was a less happy record against Liverpool with Spurs, winning one of 13. That one, at least, was a 4–1 hammering at Wembley Stadium during the club’s tenancy there in 2017–18. Again, the result was defined by a fast start from Pochettino’s team, with goals from Harry Kane and Son Heun-min putting Spurs 2–0 ahead before Liverpool had a chance to breathe.

After almost four years out of the Premier League, Pochettino faced Liverpool in his first game back after being appointed new Chelsea manager in 2023. That opening-day encounter finished up a 1–1 draw, but Liverpool won both subsequent meetings—a 4–1 result in the Premier League at Anfield, and then a much narrower 1–0 scoreline in the 2024 Carabao Cup final, decided in extra time.

The secret appears to be in the start. If Pochettino can inspire Manchester United to come out of the blocks at Anfield at 100mph, it could be the dream debut.