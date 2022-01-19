Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal Mohamed Salah's wage demands as he is prepared for showdown contract talks with Liverpool officials after AFCON.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world at the moment. Between his incredible performances for Liverpool and his home country of Egypt, he has cemented himself as a top three player. 

Mohamed Salah

Despite this, Liverpool and FSG are still going back and forth on whether to meet his wage demands or not. These wage demands have been exclusively revealed to LFC Transfer Room.

Mohamed Salah is demanding to be paid like one of the best players in the world which makes sense because that is exactly what he is. 

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that the Egyptian King is demanding at least £400,000/week but wants closer to £420,000/week.

These numbers may seem odd but Salah is seeking a salary that puts him at least even with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne who earns £400,000/week. 

Read More

LFC Transfer Room have also learned that Mohamed Salah is set for contract talks with Liverpool officials once the Africa Cup of Nations comes to an end.

Both parties remain keen to get a deal done before the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp himself has revealed that "good conversations" have taken place. 

Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

Liverpool, of course, are getting a glimpse of what life without Salah would look like while the forward is at AFCON.

The Reds will hope to have a more impressive display on Thursday when they face Arsenal for a chance to advance to the EFL Cup final.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

1 minute ago
Mason Greenwood Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Fine Mason Greenwood Goal Doubles Manchester United Lead At Brentford

8 minutes ago
Anthony Elanga
Non LFC

Watch: Anthony Elanga Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Brentford

20 minutes ago
Thiago
News

Liverpool Injury Update With Possible Return Dates - Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Phillips

26 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Joins Sadio Mane & Naby Keita In Last 16 At AFCON As Egypt Progress To Knockout Stages

46 minutes ago
2017 kit, Mohamed Salah
Opinions

Best And Worst Series: Liverpool Kits - Adidas Or Reebok? Nike Or New Balance?

56 minutes ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

'There Will Be Belief In Their Squad' - Danny Murphy On Why Liverpool Are Still In The Title Race

1 hour ago
Brentford Stadium
Non LFC

Brentford v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

2 hours ago