Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal Mohamed Salah's wage demands as he is prepared for showdown contract talks with Liverpool officials after AFCON.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world at the moment. Between his incredible performances for Liverpool and his home country of Egypt, he has cemented himself as a top three player.

Despite this, Liverpool and FSG are still going back and forth on whether to meet his wage demands or not. These wage demands have been exclusively revealed to LFC Transfer Room.

Mohamed Salah is demanding to be paid like one of the best players in the world which makes sense because that is exactly what he is.

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that the Egyptian King is demanding at least £400,000/week but wants closer to £420,000/week.

These numbers may seem odd but Salah is seeking a salary that puts him at least even with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne who earns £400,000/week.

LFC Transfer Room have also learned that Mohamed Salah is set for contract talks with Liverpool officials once the Africa Cup of Nations comes to an end.

Both parties remain keen to get a deal done before the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp himself has revealed that "good conversations" have taken place.

Liverpool, of course, are getting a glimpse of what life without Salah would look like while the forward is at AFCON.

The Reds will hope to have a more impressive display on Thursday when they face Arsenal for a chance to advance to the EFL Cup final.

