The Major Sacrifice Joao Cancelo Made to Sign With Barcelona This Summer

After a summer-long stalemate between Al Hilal and Barcelona, João Cancelo finally confirmed he is back “where he wants to be” with the defending Spanish champions after “giving up” a portion of his salary.

Ferran Torres’s recent move to Paris Saint-Germain and Rodri’s imminent arrival have overshadowed one critical deal of Barcelona’s summer transfer window: signing Cancelo. The fullback, who impressed on loan at the Camp Nou last season, was always part of Hansi Flick’s plans for 2026–27, but negotiations with Al Hilal stretched on and on without much resolution.

Cancelo was forced to return to the Saudi Pro League side amid stalled talks, but he is now back in Catalonia and confirmed to reporters upon landing that he made a major sacrifice just so he could don the Blaugrana shirt again.

“I’m very happy. I’m very pleased to be here. I’m where I want to be,” Cancelo said. “I trained separately for a week. I told Deco that either I came here or I’d spend a year there without playing, still getting paid. I gave up part of my salary, but it was either sign for Barça or nothing."

“It’s a very special club. I’m here to help and I hope to win many titles. We’re building a great team.”

ESPN report Cancelo terminated his contract with Al Hilal and is expected to sign with Barcelona as a free agent. It will be his third stint with the Catalans after two previous loan spells in 2023–24 and 2025–26.

Why Signing Cancelo Was Vital for Barcelona

João Cancelo brings some necessary experience to a young backline. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona might have bigger issues to attend to before the summer transfer window closes, like signing a striker and potentially bringing in a center back reinforcement, but locking down Cancelo is a huge win for the defending Spanish champions.

The Portugal international was a surprise signing last winter, brought in on loan to help Flick patch up a struggling, injury-riddled backline. The depth option quickly became a starter, pushing Alejandro Balde and sometimes Jules Koundé to the bench even when they were fit.

Cancelo ended the season with 23 appearances across all competitions, notching two goals and three assists along the way. The 32-year-old was steady at the back, more than capable of rising to the occasion in both La Liga and the Champions League despite his age.

He proved more defensively sound than Balde and brought some much-needed experience to a rather young backline in the absence of the departed Iñigo Martínez. Now in the wake of Ronald Araújo’s Liverpool transfer, Cancelo’s leadership and composure is invaluable to Flick’s dangerously high line, where his defenders are constantly one wrong move away from getting carved apart in transition.

What Cancelo’s Return Means for Balde

Alejandro Balde will likely struggle for minutes next season. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

There were rumors before the summer transfer window opened that Balde was in line for a potential exit. The right back struggled both for fitness and form in 2025–26, and failed to produce much of an impact in the final third.

Part of Balde’s decline was due to Raphinha’s injury issues; the Spaniard never looked overly comfortable linking up with makeshift left winger Fermín López or Marcus Rashford in place of the Brazilian. Balde registered just three goal contributions in 42 appearances last season compared to the nine he tallied in 2024–25.

The transfer noise has since simmered around Balde, who is under contract with Barcelona until June 2028. The 22-year-old’s place in Flick’s squad appears to be safe, but his spot in the XI surely is not.

Balde will once again have to fight with Cancelo for minutes and if last season was any indication, he is in for an uphill battle. The fullback needs to regain Flick’s trust and even that still might not be enough to displace Cancelo, who was an unsung hero in Barcelona’s La Liga title defense.