‘His Wish’—Major Update on Michael Olise Transfer Saga Amid Real Madrid Links

Michael Olise has potentially ended what was shaping up to be the biggest transfer saga of the summer, informing Bayern Munich of his intentions amid Real Madrid interest.

Real Madrid chose to publicly deny any direct or indirect contact with Olise or his inner circle last month, which came after speculation that the French winger is the player Florentino Pérez promised to spend a club record fee on should he win the presidential election, which he did.

However, what Los Blancos think and want may actually be quite irrelevant. That is because Sky Sport Germany reports now that Olise has “communicated” to Bayern Munich his wish to “remain loyal” to the Bundesliga champions. It’s not just a rebuttal of claims this week that he is actively interested in joining Real Madrid, it goes much deeper to reassure his club the opposite.

Bayern consider Olise “unsellable” and this verbal commitment could even result in a new contract with a pay rise to put him among the top three earners. Senior management is “completely relaxed.”

Why Would Michael Olise Choose Bayern Munich Over Real Madrid?

Olise is enjoying himself with Bayern. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Olise has a very good thing going at Bayern Munich, having finished last season with 53 goals and assists across all competitions. The club is expected to be crowned German champions again in 2026–27 and also starts the campaign among the favorites to win the Champions League.

In stark contrast, Real Madrid ended 2025–26 in complete disarray, a distant second in La Liga, getting nowhere close to winning the Champions League and beset by infighting.

There are a lot of unknowns going into the new season as José Mourinho kickstarts a new chapter, tasked immediately with unifying a divided squad.

Olise has a lot to gain by staying with Bayern this summer, and potentially a lot to lose by joining a club that needs to actively prove itself as serious once more.

Real Madrid are better served prioritizing other positions. The transfer budget is also not limitless and, while Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté came from free agency, money has already been spent on Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries. Only Fran García has been sold and it was negligible.

Mourinho inherits a squad that has added Silva to the midfield but is still crying out for a player in the mold of Manchester City star Rodri. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was born and raised in Madrid and turned 30 last month. This summer feels like a now or never moment to get him.

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