Man City 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Arsenal, Man Utd Dates, Full Schedule
Manchester City begin the post-Pep Guardiola era with a visit from Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2026–27 Premier League season.
The arrival of a new manager, likely former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, raises plenty of questions about City, although the demands of silverware have not faded. Having fallen short against Arsenal last season, the Cityzens will be looking to get their hands on the Premier League title as soon as possible.
Before City can start thinking about Arsenal, however, they have a derby away against Manchester United to consider in gameweek four, and there’s also a trip to Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool two rounds later.
City then travel to the defending champions on the final weekend of November, just two weeks before Maresca’s former employers head to the Etihad for what seems destined to be an awkward reunion.
Arsenal come to town in the final week of January, and the final week before March’s international break brings a visit from Man Utd.
City’s run-in features potentially tricky meetings with Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa, mixed around a trip to Ipswich Town and an away day up at Sunderland on the final day of the season in May.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.
August
Date / Time
Fixture
23 August—9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
September
Date / Time
Fixture
5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Coventry City
12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
19 September —10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Sunderland
October
Date / Time
Fixture
10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town
24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
31 October—10.a.m ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
November
Date / Time
Fixture
7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Fulham
28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
December
Date / Time
Fixture
2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Brentford vs. Manchester City
12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Hull City
26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Everton vs. Manchester City
January
Date / Time
Fixture
2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Leeds United vs. Manchester City
16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City
30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
February
Date / Time
Fixture
6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Fulham vs. Manchester City
10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City
20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Hull City vs. Manchester City
March
Date / Time
Fixture
3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Everton
13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Coventry City vs. Manchester City
20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
April
Date / Time
Fixture
10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
May
Date / Time
Fixture
1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Brentford
8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City
23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
30 May—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Sunderland vs. Manchester City
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.