Manchester City begin the post-Pep Guardiola era with a visit from Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2026–27 Premier League season.

The arrival of a new manager, likely former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, raises plenty of questions about City, although the demands of silverware have not faded. Having fallen short against Arsenal last season, the Cityzens will be looking to get their hands on the Premier League title as soon as possible.

Before City can start thinking about Arsenal, however, they have a derby away against Manchester United to consider in gameweek four, and there’s also a trip to Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool two rounds later.

City then travel to the defending champions on the final weekend of November, just two weeks before Maresca’s former employers head to the Etihad for what seems destined to be an awkward reunion.

Arsenal come to town in the final week of January, and the final week before March’s international break brings a visit from Man Utd.

City’s run-in features potentially tricky meetings with Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa, mixed around a trip to Ipswich Town and an away day up at Sunderland on the final day of the season in May.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time Fixture 23 August—9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Bournemouth 29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

September

Date / Time Fixture 5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Coventry City 12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Manchester City 19 September —10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Sunderland

October

Date / Time Fixture 10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Liverpool vs. Manchester City 17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town 24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Aston Villa vs. Manchester City 31 October—10.a.m ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

November

Date / Time Fixture 7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City 21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Fulham 28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Arsenal vs. Manchester City

December

Date / Time Fixture 2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Leeds United 5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Brentford vs. Manchester City 12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Chelsea 19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Hull City 26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Newcastle United vs. Manchester City 30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Everton vs. Manchester City

January

Date / Time Fixture 2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Leeds United vs. Manchester City 16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest 23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City 30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Arsenal

February

Date / Time Fixture 6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Fulham vs. Manchester City 10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Newcastle United 27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Hull City vs. Manchester City

March

Date / Time Fixture 3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Everton 13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Coventry City vs. Manchester City 20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Manchester United

April

Date / Time Fixture 10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Bournemouth vs. Manchester City 17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Chelsea vs. Manchester City

May

Date / Time Fixture 1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Brentford 8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Liverpool 15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City 23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 30 May—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Sunderland vs. Manchester City

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