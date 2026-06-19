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Man City 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Arsenal, Man Utd Dates, Full Schedule

For the first time in 10 years, Man City begin a season without Pep Guardiola in charge.
Tom Gott|
Manchester City want to reclaim the Premier League title.
Manchester City want to reclaim the Premier League title. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City begin the post-Pep Guardiola era with a visit from Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2026–27 Premier League season.

The arrival of a new manager, likely former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, raises plenty of questions about City, although the demands of silverware have not faded. Having fallen short against Arsenal last season, the Cityzens will be looking to get their hands on the Premier League title as soon as possible.

Before City can start thinking about Arsenal, however, they have a derby away against Manchester United to consider in gameweek four, and there’s also a trip to Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool two rounds later.

City then travel to the defending champions on the final weekend of November, just two weeks before Maresca’s former employers head to the Etihad for what seems destined to be an awkward reunion.

Arsenal come to town in the final week of January, and the final week before March’s international break brings a visit from Man Utd.

City’s run-in features potentially tricky meetings with Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa, mixed around a trip to Ipswich Town and an away day up at Sunderland on the final day of the season in May.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time

Fixture

23 August—9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

September

Date / Time

Fixture

5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Coventry City

12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

19 September —10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Sunderland

October

Date / Time

Fixture

10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town

24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

31 October—10.a.m ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

November

Date / Time

Fixture

7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Fulham

28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

December

Date / Time

Fixture

2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Leeds United

5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Brentford vs. Manchester City

12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Hull City

26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Everton vs. Manchester City

January

Date / Time

Fixture

2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

February

Date / Time

Fixture

6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Fulham vs. Manchester City

10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Hull City vs. Manchester City

March

Date / Time

Fixture

3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Everton

13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Coventry City vs. Manchester City

20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

April

Date / Time

Fixture

10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

May

Date / Time

Fixture

1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Brentford

8 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Ipswich Town vs. Manchester City

23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

30 May—11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Sunderland vs. Manchester City

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Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.

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