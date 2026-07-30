Man City’s Bid to Sign Next Rodri, Busquets May Be on the Ropes

Manchester City look set to be disappointed in any pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, a player billed as Rodri’s long-term successor.

City have already captured Elliot Anderson to add running and energy to the center of the pitch, while an increasingly expected deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi will soften the blow of potentially losing Rodri this summer and complete a $267 million (£201 million) central midfield transformation.

But City had also been credited with interest in Bernal, who returned to fitness from an ACL injury in the early stages of last season and eventually made 22 La Liga appearances—nine as a starter. He made his debut shortly after turning 17 two years ago and was expected to make a whirlwind impact in 2024–25 before rupturing the ligament in his left knee.

Comparisons with Rodri are obvious. Bernal has a similarly tall build, standing 6’4” tall, blessed with game intelligence and sharp passing skills. He had previously been compared with Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets and rumors has it that Hansi Flick called off Barcelona’s search for a new defensive midfielder in 2024 because he was already sold on Bernal.

Bernal has seemingly won the battle of the La Masia midfielders against Marc Casadó, aged 21, whose game time dropped last season the more his younger competitor became involved. Casadó has been heavily linked with a summer exit because of the limited opportunities expected to be on offer to him at Barcelona in 2026–27.

Bernal’s Plans Don’t Marry Up

Bernal returned from long-term injury last season. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

It makes perfect sense for Manchester City—and also Atlético Madrid—to be interested. But Bernal is a native Catalan, joined Barcelona from the age of seven and has faith from his manager that it equally makes little sense for him to leave.

By joining City of all clubs, he’d also be walking into a fight for minutes with Anderson and Bouaddi that he may struggle to win when both have cost the Premier League team so much money and are also more proven on a wider scale.

“It’s true I saw [transfer rumors], but I’m not paying it any mind,” Bernal told AS.

“I’m preparing [for the season] and that's all I’m focused on. I’m focused on having a good preseason. [A contract renewal] is a matter for my agent. But my wish is to stay here for many years,” he tellingly added.

Right now, Bernal has a contract until 2029. But it was signed last September and does not reflect his growing status at first-team level.

Preseason Crucial for Bernal’s Prospects

Spain’s World Cup winners will miss most of preseason. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

With Frenkie de Jong sidelined through injury and Gavi and Pedri on delayed returns after going all the way with Spain in the World Cup, Bernal has a huge opportunity this summer.

He knows it and Flick knows it, too.

“[Flick] asked me to take advantage of the preseason to prepare myself because a season is coming in which I start from scratch along with the rest of the team,” Bernal explained.

“I’m 100% ready. But the decision to play me is up to the manager—he’ll make the decision. But I see myself as a starter; everyone has to have confidence in themselves and what they can contribute.”

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