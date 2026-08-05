Man City Make ‘Direct Contact’ for Chelsea Star Adored by Enzo Maresca

Manchester City have reportedly started talks with the representatives of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto over a possible reunion with Enzo Maresca.

Neto has been hit-and-miss since moving to Stamford Bridge for $65.5 million in 2024, with purple patches of form often followed by long droughts. While he scored 13 times and registered 10 assists last season (including the Club World Cup), he didn’t score for the Blues after a mid-February hat trick against Hull City in the FA Cup.

Sporadic contributions haven’t deterred his former Chelsea manager Maresca, however, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the Italian’s new club Man City are in “direct contact” with the player’s camp over a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium.

A move could hinge on several factors, one of which is whether Savinho leaves City amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur—who are also mentioned by Romano as suitors for Neto. Chelsea’s valuation of the player will also determine the likelihood of a deal.

With Chelsea not actively looking to sell the 26-year-old, a sizable approach would likely be required to convince them to green light a transfer. They will certainly be eager to make a profit having only signed him two summers ago.

Should Chelsea Consider Neto Sale?

Neto (R) struggled after Maresca (L) left Chelsea last season. | Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Getty Image

Depth is certainly not an issue for Chelsea in the wide forward areas. The club has been hoarding talented attackers ever since BlueCo arrived and amassed quite the collection, even after the recent departures of Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa and Tyrique George to Everton.

Chelsea have already signed the versatile Morgan Rogers for a record-breaking sum, while 19-year-old sensation Geovany Quenda has officially arrived from Sporting CP. The duo join a well-stocked dressing room boasting Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk—the latter recently returning to action after his doping ban was lifted.

Neto is not necessarily needed in west London, but Chelsea should be wary of selling such a direct and flexible forward. Only Enzo Fernández created more chances than his 53 and produced a higher expected assists total in the Premier League last season, while nobody could better his 12 big chances made. His blistering speed can also wreak some necessary havoc on deep-lying opposition defenses.

Xabi Alonso will be eager to assess Neto properly before making any decision on his future. After making a late return to preseason following his World Cup exploits with Portugal, he’s still yet to play under Chelsea’s new boss.

Do Man City Really Need Neto?

Man City have plenty of wide threats. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Just like Chelsea, last season’s domestic cup winners are not short of impressive attacking options on the flanks. Even if Savinho were to leave for Spurs, Maresca still has an abundance of quality at his disposal.

Jérémy Doku produced the best campaign of his City career in 2025–26, while the arrival of Antoine Semenyo mid-season proved transformative. Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden have all featured in wide areas across recent campaigns, while summer signing Jeremy Monga could provide emergency cover despite being just 17 years old.

However, Savinho’s exit would certainly leave Maresca without many orthodox wingers. Outside of the Brazilian, only Doku and Semenyo are complete naturals on the wing out of the aforementioned group.

Neto would be an expensive addition, but perhaps a necessary one financed by player sales. Maresca certainly knows his value.

“He’s top, he’s very humble and working hard,” Maresca said of Neto last October when still at Chelsea. “He’s a very important player for us, and we are very happy with Pedro.”