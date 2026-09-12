Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Haaland Sets Sights on Derby Day Record

Manchester City are looking to maintain their perfect start to Enzo Maresca’s reign when visiting neighbors Manchester United in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture.

The Cityzens have won all four of their competitive fixtures under the Italian despite some unconvincing performances, with last weekend’s narrow triumph over newly promoted Coventry City followed by an efficient 2–0 win away at Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Last season’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup winners are still finding their feet under Maresca, who has some interesting decisions to make ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. City boast immense depth and that naturally creates a few headaches for the manager.

Here’s how they could line up for the Manchester derby.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Elliot Anderson returns to the midfield.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Despite leaving the Estádio do Dragão without making a save, his performance at Porto was far from assured. The Italian isn’t immune from errors and has made them on the big stage before.

RB: Matheus Nunes—There are few more consistent right backs in the Premier League than Nunes, who will have to be on high alert against either Marcus Rashford or Matheus Cunha. They offer different but equally dangerous threats.

CB: Rúben Dias—United have scored nine times across their last two Old Trafford appearances and their deadly forward line will keep the experienced Dias on his toes this weekend.

CB: Marc Guéhi—This will be a first Manchester derby for Guéhi, providing Maresca doesn’t rotate his center back partnership. The Englishman has kept back-to-back clean sheets.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Nico O’Reilly is available once again and threatens Gvardiol’s position at left back, but the Croatian should retain his starting berth after an encouraging start to the campaign.

CM: Elliot Anderson—United were incredibly keen on making Anderson part of their drastic summer rebuild, but the England international preferred a move to City instead.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández doesn’t have the strongest record against United, winning just two of seven meetings during his Chelsea days. Could he notch his first City goal on derby day?

RW: Phil Foden—Foden is still yet to rediscover his mojo after two underwhelming seasons, but he adores this fixture and should fend off competition from Ndiaye to start. He’s scored seven times in 17 meetings with the Red Devils.

AM: Rayan Cherki—One of City’s brightest performers this season, Cherki often saves his silkiest showings for the grandest occasions. Expect fireworks from the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—With Jérémy Doku sidelined, Semenyo has an unimpeded route into the XI yet again. The Ghana international struggled in Portugal midweek, but he rarely flounders twice in a row.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland can become Man City’s all-time top goalscorer in this fixture with a hat trick at Old Trafford, while a more realistic brace would put him level with Joe Hayes and Francis Lee on 10 strikes. Even a solo strike would see him match Sergio Agüero.