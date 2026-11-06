Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Haaland Leads Line, Changes in Defense

Manchester City must snap their two-match losing streak in the Premier League when visiting struggling Nottingham Forest this Saturday, or risk falling further behind table-toppers Arsenal.

The Cityzens have surrendered pole position following back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, although morale was raised midweek as they beat RB Leipzig 3–2 in the Champions League. An unthinkable third defeat on the spin could see them enter the upcoming international break six points off Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca needs a reaction from his players at the City Ground, and several changes could be made from the side that triumphed in Germany on Wednesday. One thing is certain, though, and that’s Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland leading the charge to three precious points.

Here’s how City could line up.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—After adding another blunder to a growing list in Leipzig, Donnarumma needs an error-free performance against Forest. Crucially, Maresca continues to back his under-fire stopper.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes was the man whose error proved costly in last weekend’s one-goal defeat to Brighton, and, much like the goalkeeper behind him, he must produce a higher standard at the City Ground.

CB: Rúben Dias—City find themselves without a clean sheet in seven matches, and their underwhelming defensive record could prove decisive in the title race. Dias’s leadership and experience is required more than ever.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Fighting with Abdukodir Khusanov for a starting position against Forest, Guéhi is another in City’s defense guilty of making mistakes over the past month. Luckily for him, Forest are the league’s lowest scorers, and are yet to find the net at home.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Maresca insisted Nico O’Reilly’s England omission is due to the defender’s need to fully recover from recent injury issues, and another opportunity for a breather could come against Forest as Gvardiol re-enters the team.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson returns to former employers Forest having made an exceptional start to his City career in holding midfield. Having turned 24 years old on Friday, he’s eager for a slightly delayed birthday present.

Pick Your Man City XI!

CM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine has been overshadowed by midfield partner Anderson early in his City career, but he shone midweek with an all-action, goalscoring performance at Leipzig.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye—Antoine Semenyo’s injury has opened the door for Ndiaye, who has taken his opportunity with both hands. The lively winger was City’s brightest attacking threat during both of their disappointing league defeats.

AM: Rayan Cherki—The Frenchman’s exquisite strike against Liverpool is among those nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for October. Yet another example of Cherki’s individual brilliance.

LW: Jérémy Doku—After only playing half-an-hour against Leipzig, Doku should be fresh for the trip to the Midlands. The Belgian’s searing speed will cause major issues for Oliver Glasner’s men.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland can end his four-match drought against Forest on Saturday, as well as extending his impressive run of scoring in every single one of City’s away matches this season.