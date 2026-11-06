Why Marcus Rashford Has Been Left Out of England Squad for November Internationals

Thomas Tuchel named his 25-player roster for November’s international break on Friday, with Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford a notable absentee.

When fit, Rashford has been a core part of the squad under Tuchel, who backed the winger during his United exile and subsequent loan to Barcelona. His latest call-up came in September, but checks on a hip injury saw Rashford withdraw without kicking a ball.

There had been suggestions that Rashford would be back among the squad this time around, but Tuchel found no place for the 29-year-old in Friday’s announcement.

Why Rashford Is Missing for England

Rashford has not played for England since the World Cup. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rashford has played for United since the last international break. He saw one minute off the bench in the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and started the 2–0 loss to Atlético Madrid, but has not been seen since.

That hip issue has continued to plague Rashford, forcing him to miss United’s last four games across all competitions, and doubts over his fitness have forced Tuchel to look elsewhere this month.

While Rashford is believed to be stepping up his recovery, reports suggest the winger is not going to be fit enough to play until after the international break, leaving Tuchel forced to consider other options for England’s crunch Nations League clashes with Croatia and Spain.

Instead, Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze, Barcelona’s Anthony Gordon, Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha and Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers will be Tuchel’s wide options this time around.

Having fallen to Spain in the last break, England knows it is in a straight shoot-out with Croatia for second place in Group 3. Simply avoiding defeat will be enough for Tuchel’s side to guarantee second place.

A superior goal difference could even see England qualify in first if Tuchel’s side can stun Spain. The Three Lions are currently four goals better off than the world champions.

England Squad for November International Break

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Inter Milan), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea)