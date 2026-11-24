Manchester City and a Mancunian-tinged Napoli face off at the Etihad on Matchday 5 of the league phase in the 2026–27 Champions League on Tuesday.

Napoli travel to City’s amphitheater for the second consecutive season after Kevin De Bruyne’s reunion was spoiled by a Giovanni Di Lorenzo red card after 21 minutes last September. Antonio Conte opted to sacrifice the Belgian midfielder minutes later to shore up his team defensively, yet goals from Jérémy Doku and Erling Haaland meant the hosts earned a 2–0 victory.

Much has changed in Manchester since, with Pep Guardiola no longer at the helm. His successor, Enzo Maresca, had started superbly, but City are now winless in four Premier League outings. They’ve won three out of four in this competition, though, and can take another stride toward securing a top-eight finish by downing Massimiliano Allegri’s visitors.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

While Man City have recovered from their defeat to back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain by beating AEK Athens and RB Leipzig, Napoli are currently outside the top 24 with just three points to their name.

The Serie A outfit beat Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 3, but have lost to Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto. Their 4–1 defeat in Portugal last time out extended their winless run on the road in this competition to eight matches—an unwanted club record.

Outcome Likelihood Man City 71.8% Draw 15.9% Napoli 12.3%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

MORE BUILD UP TO MATCHDAY 5 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Man City vs. Napoli Score Prediction

Cityzens Continue Impressive Champions League Start

Man City have won three of their four continental outings. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Napoli returned to winning ways at the weekend thanks to Scott McTominay’s strike, and the Scotland international, given his former allegiances, will be keen to inflict further misery upon the Cityzens on Tuesday.

McTominay will work alongside ex-City great De Bruyne and familiar Premier League faces like Billy Gilmour and Rasmus Højlund. However, the visitors are dealing with an array of injuries, and the switch in competition should aid the hosts after their domestic malaise persisted at the weekend.

There’s plenty for Maresca to fix, and discontent is bubbling beneath the surface. City supporters remained jovial despite a damning guilty verdict, but now the results have turned; toxicity is beginning to simmer. That was evident against Fulham, as the hosts toiled to earn a point.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF MAN CITY VS. NAPOLI

De Bruyne is back at Etihad Stadium. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

• Man City’s home record in Europe: The Cityzens have won 22 of their previous 27 home Champions League group stage/league phase matches, drawing three and losing the other two. They’ve scored at least twice in 20 of their last 22 home matches at this stage, and lost just one of their seven matches against Italian opposition at Etihad Stadium.

• Napoli on English soil: The visitors are chasing their maiden victory on English soil on their 13th attempt. In the Champions League, Napoli have drawn two and lost six of their matches against Premier League teams.

• Erling Haaland factor: He somehow failed to get on the scoresheet at the weekend, so Haaland will be hungry when the Neapolitans come to town. The striker has scored in all three Champions League meetings against Napoli, scoring four goals in total.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Napoli