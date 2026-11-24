We’re not quite in final stretch territory just yet, but the second half of the Champions League league phase gets underway on Tuesday evening.

Liberated by the lack of jeopardy facilitated by a bloated schedule, goals are being scored at a frighteningly entertaining rate across the continent. And while the table will start to take shape as we near the league phase’s conclusion, there’s unlikely to be any slowing down on the goalscoring front.

Real Madrid are in action on Tuesday, as are Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa off the back of Premier League draws on Saturday.

So little is currently separating the best from the mediocre, and even those whose Champions League campaigns are yet to get off the ground will still feel as if time is on their side.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts Tuesday’s Matchday 5 fixtures will pan out.

Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK Prediction

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 2–1 LASK

Location: Bodø, Norway

Bodø, Norway Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion

Aspmyra Stadion Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

Back-to-back victories for LASK means their position in the league phase table is suddenly far rosier. They enter Matchday 5 above Bodø/Glimt, despite the Norwegian’s impressive home record in this competition.

A stalemate with Lille last time out means the Norwegians are now unbeaten in their previous five Champions League outings on home soil, having defeated Borussia Dortmund earlier in the campaign.

Bodø have ascended to the top of the Eliteserien since the previous matchday, beating their fellow Champions League participants and current Norwegian champions Viking 3–2 on Nov. 10. They’ve lost just one game since the start of October, but are welcoming a LASK team that may well feel it belongs on Europe’s biggest stage.

Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Prediction

Prediction: Galatasaray 1–1 Aston Villa

Location: Istanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium: Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi

Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

An early kick-off in Türkiye has rarely ended well for Premier League teams in recent years, with Liverpool, in particular, suffering in Istanbul.

Aston Villa are next to make the trip, and Unai Emery’s side visit Galatasaray’s daunting amphitheater off the back of a five-game winless run. The Villans passed their way to a goalless stalemate against Sunderland at the weekend, having lost at Barcelona before the break.

That was their first blemish, though, and Villa have already thrashed Gala’s eternal rivals, Fenerbahçe, 6–0 in this season’s competition, albeit on home soil.

Tuesday’s hosts have recovered from a poor start to the league phase, winning their last two, and they’ve seemingly unearthed a gem in 21-year-old Russian playmaker Aleksey Batrakov, who scored both goals in their 2–0 win over Stuttgart on Matchday 4.

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Arsenal have been excellent at this stage of the competition under Mikel Arteta. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Borussia Dortmund

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Arsenal’s world seemed to be caving in on Tyneside after such an impressive first 45 minutes, with Newcastle United overturning their halftime deficit within 17 minutes and then seeing David Raya walk off with what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury.

But the Gunners steadied themselves to earn a point, and even pulled further clear of Brighton & Hove Albion, who lost at Hull City the following day.

There appears to be no obvious contender for Arsenal’s crown domestically, and it’ll take a monster effort for any team to bypass Mikel Arteta’s stout unit at this stage of the competition. The Gunners have won 15 of their previous 16 league phase matches and are poised for another top-eight finish.

Borussia Dortmund ascended to the top of the Bundesliga table at the weekend, but their seemingly innate inferiority complex seems to often come to the fore on occasions like these.

Como vs. AEK Athens Prediction

Prediction: Como 4–0 AEK Athens

Location: Como, Italy

Como, Italy Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (ESP)

Como produced an utterly outstanding performance on Matchday 4, becoming the first team in the Champions League era to score nine times in a single match away from home when they thumped Lens 9–1.

It was a staggering result; one indicative of the club’s meteoric rise with Cesc Fábregas at the helm. This team has no ceiling, and they’ll be expected to cruise on home soil against AEK Athens.

The Greek side offered a good account of themselves against Real Madrid last time out, cruelly succumbing to a last-gasp Federico Valverde strike from distance after taking a 2–1 lead with 15 minutes to play.

AEK are still searching for their first-ever away win in this competition, and the league phase’s leading scorers are unlikely to hand it to them.

Feyenoord vs. Porto Prediction

Prediction: Feyenoord 2–2 Porto

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam, Netherlands Stadium: De Kuip

De Kuip Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)

Order has been restored in the Netherlands, with PSV Eindhoven moving to the top of the Eredivisie amid Feyenoord’s slump. In fact, they’ve tumbled down to fifth after enduring a four-match winless run.

Entertainment is expected at De Kuip when Porto come to town, especially after the visitors claimed their first victory in Europe this season against Napoli earlier this month.

Each of Feyenoord’s last eight home group stage/league phase matches has returned at least three goals, while Porto have failed to draw any of their previous 18 games at this stage of the competition.

So expect thrills and spills in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening, with both teams aiming to climb into the top 24.

Manchester City vs. Napoli Prediction

Man City are struggling domestically. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Napoli

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

Kevin De Bruyne’s Etihad Stadium reunion was a damp squib last September, thanks to Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s early red card. The Manchester City great was sacrificed after 25 minutes by Antonio Conte, as Napoli fell to a meek 2–0 defeat.

Fortunately, De Bruyne has a second bite of the cherry. Things haven’t been plain sailing for the Neapolitans under Conte’s successor, Massimiliano Allegri, and if they are to claim an unlikely victory in Manchester on Tuesday, it’s not De Bruyne most poised to lead the visitors. Scott McTominay remains the heart and soul of this team, and the ex-Manchester United midfielder was Napoli’s match-winner at the weekend.

For City, Enzo Maresca will hope for some respite. The Champions League has been kind to them so far, and the hosts sorely need three points to restore some positive momentum after their domestic slide continued at the weekend at home to Fulham.

RB Leipzig vs. Lens Prediction

Prediction: Leipzig 4–1 Lens

Location: Leipzig, Germany

Leipzig, Germany Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

RB Leipzig are must-watch television right now.

Buoyed by the majestic form of Norwegian international Antonio Nusa, they’re even outscoring Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, notching 32 goals in 10 games, including 10 in their previous two.

They’re not exactly the sort of team Lens will want to encounter, given that they were on the receiving end of Como’s ruthless genius on Matchday 4.

Both teams have claimed just one victory in the league phase so far, and anything but three points could prove fatal for either team regarding the chances of extending their stay in the competition beyond next January.

Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Federico Valverde was Madrid’s match-winner in Athens. | Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Prediction: Real Madrid 4–2 PSV

Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Espen Eskås (NOR)

Real Madrid are searching for a 10th straight victory in all competitions when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Spanish capital.

The hosts are simply on a roll, and they overcame early adversity to defeat Celta Vigo in La Liga at the weekend. José Mourinho was greatly encouraged by Vinícius Júnior’s performance off the bench on Saturday, with the Brazilian helping to inspire Madrid’s second-half turnaround.

They’re one of two perfect teams in this competition, having dramatically fought back to defeat AEK and Roma away from home.

This is their first meeting with perennial Dutch champions PSV since 1989, when they faced off in the European Cup quarterfinals. Peter Bosz’s side have returned to the top of the Eredivisie since they were beaten by Club Brugge on Matchday 4, with the visitors guilty of flattering to deceive on this stage.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Prediction

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 0–3 Real Betis

Location: Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia Stadium: Národný Futbalový Štadión

Národný Futbalový Štadión Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

Yaya Touré’s first managerial gig at senior level isn’t quite going to plan. Slovan Bratislava remain decisively outmatched in this competition, and it even looks like they’ll relinquish their domestic crown for the first time since 2017–18.

Toure’s team are already 10 points adrift of runaway leaders Dunajská Streda, who have never before won the league title.

Rarely do teams receive Champions League gimmes, but Real Betis will be counting their lucky stars when they visit the Slovakian capital. Their perfect start to the league phase was brought to an end by Dortmund last time out. Still, they should have far too much for the hosts to contend with.

Champions League Predictions: Nov. 24

Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK 2–1 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa 1–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund 2–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Como vs. AEK Athens 4–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Feyenoord vs. Porto 2–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Man City vs. Napoli 3–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET RB Leipzig vs. Lens 4–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. PSV 4–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis 0–3