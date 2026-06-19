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Man Utd 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Liverpool, Man City Dates, Full Schedule

The Red Devils were rescued halfway through the 2025–26 campaign by Michael Carrick.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Man Utd are brimming with belief entering 2026–27.
Man Utd are brimming with belief entering 2026–27. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United will play two newly promoted sides to kick off their 2026–27 Premier League campaign under Michael Carrick.

After his permanent appointment at the end of last season, Carrick and his players enter the season brimming with confidence following their third-placed finish and return to the Champions League. A kind early fixture list will further raise morale.

Hull City away is their first fixture of the term, followed by a first Old Trafford match at home to Ipswich Town. It’s then Everton on the road prior to United’s first seismic encounter of the season, when they host neighbors Manchester City in mid-September.

Other notable fixtures include a clash with fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield in November, with the return fixture staged only two months later in January. A tricky trip to Premier League champions Arsenal comes in the final match before Christmas Day, with United then hosting the Gunners in February.

Boxing Day sees United face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, while they finish up the season on home soil against Fulham on May 30.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time

Fixture

22 August—7.30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Hull City vs. Manchester United

29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 pm BST

Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town

September

Date / Time

Fixture

5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Everton vs. Manchester United

12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Fulham vs. Manchester United

October

Date / Time

Fixture

10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

November

Date / Time

Fixture

7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Brentford

December

Date / Time

Fixture

2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Coventry City

12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Sunderland

January

Date / Time

Fixture

2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Brentford vs. Manchester United

February

Date / Time

Fixture

6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

March

Date / Time

Fixture

3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Sunderland vs. Manchester United

13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester United vs. Everton

20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

April

Date / Time

Fixture

10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Hull City

17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United

24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

May

Date / Time

Fixture

1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Coventry City vs. Manchester United

8 May—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST

Manchester United vs. Fulham

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

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