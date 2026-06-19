Man Utd 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Liverpool, Man City Dates, Full Schedule
Manchester United will play two newly promoted sides to kick off their 2026–27 Premier League campaign under Michael Carrick.
After his permanent appointment at the end of last season, Carrick and his players enter the season brimming with confidence following their third-placed finish and return to the Champions League. A kind early fixture list will further raise morale.
Hull City away is their first fixture of the term, followed by a first Old Trafford match at home to Ipswich Town. It’s then Everton on the road prior to United’s first seismic encounter of the season, when they host neighbors Manchester City in mid-September.
Other notable fixtures include a clash with fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield in November, with the return fixture staged only two months later in January. A tricky trip to Premier League champions Arsenal comes in the final match before Christmas Day, with United then hosting the Gunners in February.
Boxing Day sees United face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, while they finish up the season on home soil against Fulham on May 30.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.
August
Date / Time
Fixture
22 August—7.30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
Hull City vs. Manchester United
29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 pm BST
Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town
September
Date / Time
Fixture
5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Everton vs. Manchester United
12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Fulham vs. Manchester United
October
Date / Time
Fixture
10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
November
Date / Time
Fixture
7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Brentford
December
Date / Time
Fixture
2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Coventry City
12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest
30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Sunderland
January
Date / Time
Fixture
2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United
6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Brentford vs. Manchester United
February
Date / Time
Fixture
6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Arsenal
March
Date / Time
Fixture
3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Sunderland vs. Manchester United
13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester United vs. Everton
20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
April
Date / Time
Fixture
10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Hull City
17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United
24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
May
Date / Time
Fixture
1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Coventry City vs. Manchester United
8 May—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST
Manchester United vs. Fulham
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.