Man Utd 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: Liverpool, Man City Dates, Full Schedule

Manchester United will play two newly promoted sides to kick off their 2026–27 Premier League campaign under Michael Carrick.

After his permanent appointment at the end of last season, Carrick and his players enter the season brimming with confidence following their third-placed finish and return to the Champions League. A kind early fixture list will further raise morale.

Hull City away is their first fixture of the term, followed by a first Old Trafford match at home to Ipswich Town. It’s then Everton on the road prior to United’s first seismic encounter of the season, when they host neighbors Manchester City in mid-September.

Other notable fixtures include a clash with fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield in November, with the return fixture staged only two months later in January. A tricky trip to Premier League champions Arsenal comes in the final match before Christmas Day, with United then hosting the Gunners in February.

Boxing Day sees United face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, while they finish up the season on home soil against Fulham on May 30.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated are Eastern Time (ET) and British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), depending on the time of year.

August

Date / Time Fixture 22 August—7.30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST Hull City vs. Manchester United 29 August—10 a.m. ET / 3 pm BST Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town

September

Date / Time Fixture 5 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Everton vs. Manchester United 12 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Manchester City 19 September—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Fulham vs. Manchester United

October

Date / Time Fixture 10 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 17 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Leeds United vs. Manchester United 24 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Bournemouth 31 October—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Chelsea vs. Manchester United

November

Date / Time Fixture 7 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Aston Villa 21 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Liverpool vs. Manchester United 28 November—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Brentford

December

Date / Time Fixture 2 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Newcastle United vs. Manchester United 5 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Coventry City 12 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United 19 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Arsenal vs. Manchester United 26 December—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest 30 December—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Sunderland

January

Date / Time Fixture 2 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United 6 January—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Newcastle United 16 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Aston Villa vs. Manchester United 23 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Liverpool 30 January—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Brentford vs. Manchester United

February

Date / Time Fixture 6 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Chelsea 10 February—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 20 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United 27 February—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Arsenal

March

Date / Time Fixture 3 March—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Sunderland vs. Manchester United 13 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester United vs. Everton 20 March—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Manchester City vs. Manchester United

April

Date / Time Fixture 10 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Hull City 17 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Ipswich Town vs. Manchester United 24 April—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

May

Date / Time Fixture 1 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Coventry City vs. Manchester United 8 May—3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Bournemouth vs. Manchester United 15 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Leeds United 23 May—10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United 30 May—11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST Manchester United vs. Fulham

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC